Joeboy Unveils Sophomore Album

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

“The takeover will be televised! ‘Body and soul’ The Album out this Friday”, star artiste, Joeboy posted on his Instagram page, alongside a colourful visual lettering of the album track list, confirming his sophomore album ‘Body and Soul’ was due out early morning of Friday, May 17. And truly he delivered, with the songs now streaming on all major music streaming platforms.

The new body of work was initially set for release May 17, and expected to be in contention for one of the best albums released in 2023. Born Joseph Akinfewa Donus, popularly known as Joeboy, sets to achieve both sonic depth and commercial appeal with this new album as there are a number of featured artists on ‘Body & Soul’.

The album contains 15 songs, including previously released tracks such as ‘Alcohol’, ‘Body & Soul’, ‘Contour’, and ‘Duffel Bag’. ‘Body and Soul’ included Nigerian stars CKay and Oxlade, both of whom had recorded huge international success. It also featured Afrobeats sensation BNXN, Hip Hop star Odumodu Blvck, ace producer Tempoe, and fast-rising singer-songwriter Kemena.

Listeners would also get to enjoy an interlude from content creator Agba Oli Ekun. On the international scene, Joeboy collaborated with veteran American rapper Ludacris, who appeared on ‘Chicken, Spice, and Curry’. The first track titled ‘Normally’ feature BNXN (Buju) and the rave of the moment Odumodublvck while the 10th track ‘Chicken Spice and Curry’ feature the international rapper Ludacris.

It is no wonder that Joeboy is ranked high on the list of Nigerian artistes pushing the frontiers of Afrobeats to the global stage. Though this is not the first project by a Nigerian Ludacris would be featured on as the singer was also featured by Blaqbonez on his latest single ‘Cinderella Girl’ which was released on Friday the 12th of May 2023.

Joeboy consolidated his success with the release of his highly anticipated ‘sophomore album’. ‘Body & Soul’ marks Joeboy’s second album following the release of his debut album ‘Somewhere Between Beauty and Madness’ in 2021. The album already boast quality songs in the form of the megahit record ‘Alcohol’ and the critically acclaimed ‘Contour’.

The Nigerian singer, songwriter gained widespread recognition and acclaim in the Nigerian music industry with his breakout single ‘Baby’ in 2019, which became a massive hit and catapulted him to fame. He developed a passion for music at a young age. Joeboy started his musical journey by singing in his church choir and participating in various talent shows.

In 2017, he caught the attention of Nigerian record producer E. Kelly, who later introduced him to Mr. Eazi, a prominent Nigerian artiste and the founder of emPawa Africa, an initiative that supports emerging African talent.