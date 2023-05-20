 Akinmolayan’s ‘House of Secrets’ Shows off Stellar Cast

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

The House of Secrets’, a dreamy romance drama and film noir (a cinematic term used for movies that are mostly shot in gloomy grey, black, and white) is the first off Anthill Studios’ 2023 slate. The upcoming project which will premiere on June 30, 2023 has Niyi Akinmolayan and Dolapo Adigun credited as the writers.

While Victoria Akunjobi and Barny Emordi serve as the producer and director of photography respectively. Akinmolayan a couple of days back released the first poster for the new film which shows off three characters played by Efe Irele, Shawn Faqua, and Onajite Dede, seen in a wheelchair.

Kate Henshaw, Keppy Ekpenyong, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Femi Jacobs, Gbubemi Ejeye, Anee Icha, Funlola Aofiyebi, Taye Arimoro, and Tobi Daniels make up the rest of the stellar cast. The mysterious poster teases a love story between the female and male lead characters in a deliberate attempt to invoke curiosity without offering more details.

This movie comes after Akinmolayan’s Anthill Studios signed a multi-year deal with Prime Video in January, 2022. The exclusive licensing agreement came after Prime Video struck the same deal with Inkblot Studios. ‘The House of Secrets’ joins the growing slate of titles like ‘Prophetess’, ‘Day of Destiny’ and ‘Elevator Baby.’

As one Nigeria’s most successful filmmakers, Akinmolayan on wrapping up the production says it gives him joy that nearly 100 persons are able to earn enough money to meet their needs whenever he undertakes a film project.

He said this shortly after wrapping up his latest effort, ‘The House of Secrets’. The founder and creative director of Anthill Studios, Akinmolayan, shared a photo of himself with the crew of The House of Secrets. He captioned the photo, “It’s a wrap!! “There are tons of reasons why people are in the film industry.

“My core reason is that every time I make a film, close to 100 people get to pay their rents, feed their families, buy a car, get married etc. These ones are even special because I’ve watched some of them grow from interns/production assistants to heads of departments.

“At Anthill studios, helping people grow and create their best is our main focus. I’m grateful we get to do this more often. Shout out to an amazing team. On to the next!!”