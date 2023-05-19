  • Friday, 19th May, 2023

US Embassy Confirms Rescue of Two Missing Staffers by Nigerian Security Operatives 

Breaking | 2 hours ago

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Two U.S. Mission employees missing since the May 16 attack in Anambra state are alive and safe, and under the protection of Nigerian authorities in Anambra, the United States Embassy has said.

The Embassy in a statement on Friday said: “Two U.S. Mission employees missing since the May 16 attack in Anambra state are alive and safe, and under the protection of Nigerian authorities in Anambra.  

“We have informed their families of their safe recovery.  U.S. Mission personnel are on their way to meet and accompany them home.”

The statement further read: “We continue to work intensively with Nigerian security and law enforcement on this matter, to identify the victims previously found, and to bring to justice those responsible for this heinous attack. We welcome any information the public may have in this regard.

“We are deeply grateful for the partnership and solidarity of the Nigerian government and Nigerian security and law enforcement colleagues and mourn with them for those who died in the attack.”

