UK Appoints New High Commissioner for Nigeria

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

United Kingdom (UK) has appointed, Dr. Richard Montgomery as the new British High Commissioner to Nigeria.

Montgomery, presented his credentials to President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja, yesterday, according to a statement by the British High Commission.



He takes over from Ms. Catriona Laing, who recently concluded her four years tenure in the country.

According to the statement, the new High Commissioner is an experienced diplomat who has worked in different parts of the world including previously in Nigeria.



Prior to becoming the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Montgomery was the UK Executive Director at the World Bank Group Board from 2018 to 2022 in Washington DC, USA. He has held various senior positions in the Department of International Development (DFID). These included Director for Asia, Caribbean & Overseas Territories Division, Country Director for Pakistan, and prior to that Country Director in Nigeria from 2009 to 2013.



Montgomery, prior to these operational roles was Deputy Director for Corporate Human Resources and Deputy Head in DFID’s Top Management Group. Earlier in his career, he did postings in British High Commissions in Zambia, Bangladesh and India.

He is married to Naheed and together they have two children. He and his wife are looking forward to their second stay in Nigeria.

Montgomery on his second coming to Nigeria, said: “It’s great to be back in Nigeria. I look forward to working with the people of this great country, including those in government, in the private sector and in civil society, to do all I can to help build a more prosperous Nigeria and strengthen the partnership between our countries.”