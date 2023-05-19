Two Killed, Six Others Abducted by Gunmen in  FCT

Laleye Dipo In Minna

Two persons were killed and six others abducted by gunmen in Yangoji town in the Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

One of those killed, Alhaji Yakubu Ayuba, was the community leader while the other a middle aged man was killed while returning home after watching the Manchester City Vs Real Madrid match which the English team won 4-0.

Yangoji borders a community in Lapai Local Government area of Niger state.

THISDAY was told that the armed men invaded the town not too far from a Police check point at about 12.20 an and started shooting into the air sporadically.

Thereafter, it was gathered that the bandits moved from house to house dispossessing the residents of their valuable property.

It was in this process that Yakubu Ayuba described as a community leader and a mobilisation officer with the Kwali Area Council was shot dead.

The unnamed football fan said to be Tiv by tribe reportedly ran into the gunmen who shot and killed him on the spot.

Two women, according to the source, were among the six people abducted by the gunmen.

Chairman of the Niger State Ministry of Information Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists Alhaji Ismaila Saba Favu, whose relations were affected confirmed the story to THISDAY in a telephone conversation.

Ismaila Saba a Special Assistant to the National President of the NUJ said two of his brothers and one of his sons were among those kidnapped.

He named his two brothers as Saidu Saba Favu and Haliru Saba Favu while he gave the name of his son kidnapped as Rulwan Saidu Saba.

Niger state Commissioner for Internal Security, Mr Emmanuel Umar, could not be reached for comment because his telephone lines were switched off.