Polaris Bank Excites Customers with New Product  

Nume Ekeghe

Polaris Select Plus Account is offering its current and prospective customers a range of exclusive lifestyle and banking benefits, especially for those who value comfort and luxury.

One of the product’s key benefits is the free VISA Signature Card, which provides premium travel and lifestyle and a wide range of exclusive rewards and benefits. According to the bank, with a VISA Signature Card, customers can enjoy a world of luxury and comfort whether shopping, dining, or traveling. Other benefits include; complimentary travel insurance of up to $750,000, 24/7 concierge service, exclusive access to events and experiences, and free visits to over 1,300 local and international airport lounges globally.

The account also offers business and personal loans at competitive interest rates and flexible repayment terms.

Customers can receive free advisory services on expanding their global footprint and gaining access to new trade and investment opportunities. They also receive a dedicated relationship manager who provides expedited and personalized services, discounts on annual medical exams abroad, and access to mortgage loans.