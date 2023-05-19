  • Friday, 19th May, 2023

Polaris Bank Excites Customers with New Product  

Business | 1 hour ago

Nume Ekeghe

Polaris Select Plus Account is offering its current and prospective customers a range of exclusive lifestyle and banking benefits, especially for those who value comfort and luxury.  

One of the product’s key benefits is the free VISA Signature Card, which provides premium travel and lifestyle and a wide range of exclusive rewards and benefits. According to the bank, with a VISA Signature Card, customers can enjoy a world of luxury and comfort whether shopping, dining, or traveling. Other benefits include; complimentary travel insurance of up to $750,000, 24/7 concierge service, exclusive access to events and experiences, and free visits to over 1,300 local and international airport lounges globally.  

The account also offers business and personal loans at competitive interest rates and flexible repayment terms.    

Customers can receive free advisory services on expanding their global footprint and gaining access to new trade and investment opportunities. They also receive a dedicated relationship manager who provides expedited and personalized services, discounts on annual medical exams abroad, and access to mortgage loans.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.