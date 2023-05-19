  • Friday, 19th May, 2023

NIS Confers Fellowship on Sports Minister, Odegbami, Izamoje, Baba Ijebu

Sport | 60 mins ago

As part of celebration of the 8th convocation ceremony  of the National Institute for Sports (NIS) Lagos, some eminent Nigerias will be confered with Fellowship of the Institute.

Speaking  during the  press conference to herald the 8th convocation ceremony, Director-General of the Institute, Professor Olawale Moronkola said  five eminent Nigerians will be confered with the prestigious Fellowship  of the Institute  during  the convocation  ceremony  scheduled for  Thursday,  May 25th, 2023.

Those to be honored  include, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare,  former Captain  of the Green Eagles  Dr  Segun Odegbami,  Business Mogul, Sir Adebunkola Kessington, Chairman of Brila FM, Dr Larry Izamoje and  businesswoman Mrs Modupeola Lawale.

The  Director-General  stated that  the five personalities  are being honored  for their immense contributions  to the development  of sports in Nigeria.

He said the Institute  had produced many top rated coaches  like late Yemi Tella, Amodu Shuaibu,  Fanny Amun, Chioma Ajunwa,  Garba Manu,  Moses Kpakor,  Austin  Equavoen  and Peter Rufai.

A record  530 students from the  2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 sets will be issued certificates at the event.

“This is the first  time the Institute  is conferring Fellowship  on individuals, hence the convocation  is remarkable.The Institute  believes  in setting  standards and encouraging overall National development  through  sports. This   Fellowship is being bestowed on these  people in line with the tradition in tertiary institutions.”

On changes that had taken place in the last two years, Prof Moronkola asserted “We have introduced  inaugural lecture,  and will soon commence public and validictory  lecture. We have created a conducive environment for learning,  well equipped  library,  lecture  rooms, upgraded facilities  for accommodation  and upgrading of old facilities.  We have commenced the building of a new hostel and lecture theatre.

He assured students and stakeholders of  the readiness  of the Institute to partner with foreign institutions, public spirited  people, upscale the activities  and public  image of the NIS in line with global  practices.

