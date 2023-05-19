Mustapha: FG Has Shown Strong Commitment to Comba Graft

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, yesterday, said the out-going administration has exhibited an unwavering commitment to the fight against corruption, thereby providing a stable framework for governance.

He said this commitnent could be seen from the federal government’s acceptance of direct Gavi programme funding mechanism and adoption of Treasury Single Account (TSA), Whistle-blower Policy, among other measures.

Mustapha said, one of the government’s main objectives has been to change the narrative surrounding accountability in the management of resources within all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Mustapha, who spoke at the Recommencement of Direct Programme Funding through the Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) event, said measures such as the Treasury Single Account (TSA), Whistle-blower Policy, and Public Service Reforms soughtto enhance financial management, plug revenue leakages, and promote good governance.

“This government has shown a strong and unyielding resolve to tackling corruption in all sectors of society, implementing measures to recover stolen funds and assets, strengthen anti-corruption institutions, and enforce accountability among public officials.

“As we commemorate the return of direct Gavi programme funding, let us recognise that this symbolises the unwavering commitment of the Federal Government of Nigeria to combat corruption, thereby providing a stable framework for governance,” he said.

On the health sector, the SGF said the federal government recognised the importance of the Primary Health Care system towards the attainment of Universal Health Coverage.

He also disclosed that significant investments had been made to ensure that the health institutions were equipped to provide continuous and high-quality healthcare service.

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said the improved financial management system at the NPHCDA was in line with the current government’s zero tolerance for financial mismanagement and anti-corruption stance.

“Direct programme funding will lead to major advantages of streamlining the approval process to save time, cost savings and system strengthening in financial management.

“However, it is expected that GAVI and our other partners will continue to provide technical support to enable us to maximize the gains of these process transitions,” he said.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, on her part, said the administration had embarked on governance reforms to instil public confidence in Nigeria’s systems.

“The outcome of these measures was Gavi’s renewed confidence, which has led to Gavi’s decision to re-commence direct program funding,” she said.

Earlier, Executive Director of NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, said the recognition by Gavi was worthy being celebrated, adding that before the administration came in, the image of the agency was at its lowest ebb, as far as accountability and transparency in operations were concerned.

He said that due to misuse of funds, Gavi stopped direct funds disbursement to NPHCDA for programme implementation, and that “Funds had to be disbursed through development partners for activities approved for NPHCDA to implement.”