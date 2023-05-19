MCSN Sets Agenda for President-elect

The Musical Copyright Society Nigeria Ltd/Gte (MCSN)has described the victory of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a testimony of the good works he has been doing in Nigeria and across the world.

In a congratulatory message signed by its chief executive, Mr. Mayo Ayilaran, MCSN said it was happy with the promise Tinubu made during the electioneering that on his election as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he would make the Nigerian economy to be technologically driven.

“This means that creativity would be accorded a prime of place in your administration,” MCSN said in the letter.

Calling for a special attention to the creative industry, the society said: “Since copyright is the bedrock of all creativity and technology, we trust that you shall give quality attention to copyright and creativity matters, by increasing budgetary allocation to the agencies of government managing the sector, particularly the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) whose major duty is to manage and enforce the new Copyright Act 2022 which was recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We strongly believe that with your emergence as the President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria vis-à-vis the continuity of the APC-led federal government, the steadiness of the viable and sustainable structures upon which our creators are relying to reap the benefits and dividends from their intellectual labour are assured.

“While wishing you good success on your assumption of office on the 29th May 2023, we pray for your good health and wisdom from God above.”