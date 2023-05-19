Green Africa Celebrates First Anniversary of gFuture Initiative

On May 9, 2023, Green Africa, Nigeria’s leading value airline, celebrated the graduation of 12 gTalents who participated in the company’s gFuture Initiative. The initiative, which was launched in 2022, aims to train a total of 1,440 aviation professionals across different disciplines over the next decade. At the first anniversary ceremony held at the company’s head office in Lagos, four cabin crew members, five second officers, one airport service personnel, and two commercial gTalents were honoured for their successful completion of the programme.

In his opening remarks, the Founder and CEO of Green Africa, Babawande Afolabisaid: “We announced our plans last year to train talents over the next decade across different aviation disciplines. The journey of a thousand steps starts with the first and today we are delighted to celebrate the first year of that journey with the graduation of twelve new gTalents.

“Everyone in the cohort came in abinitio and got the opportunity to start building their careers. We are committed to the gFuture Initiative being a signature training platform not only for Green Africa but also a unique example to other players in the region that we need to take a long-term consistent approach to training talents.”

The special guest at the event, a retired Chairman of the Flight Safety Group and Director of Airworthiness, NCAA, Kayode Ajiboye, in his keynote address, commended Green Africa for the structured initiative, as Nigeria Airways became the last airline known to have done such a structured training programme. Ajiboye congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to be tenacious, have positive work ethics, and be committed to excellence in their various disciplines.