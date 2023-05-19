Fubara to Partner FG to Improve Rivers Economy, Says Ex-NDDC Boss

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Former Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mrs. Ibim Semenitari, has assured that the incoming Rivers state government led by Siminalayi Fubara, would enter into collaboration with the federal government to ensure an improved economy for the state.

Semenitari, said this yesterday in Port Harcourt, while speaking with journalists on some of the areas the new administration would focus on as contained in the manifesto of the governor-elect.

The former NDDC boss who is presently a member, Media and Publicity Sub-Committee of the Siminalayi Fubara/Ngozi Odu inauguration, said the incoming government was focused on creating an economically viable state.

According to Semenitari: “The new administration to all intents and purposes is focused on creating an economically viable Rivers State. There has been specific pronouncement with regards to trying to encourage a bit more with regards to seaport, liaising with federal government to ensure an improved economy.

“Of course, you know that the seaport is exclusively on the federal government list. But, from what the incoming governor has said, there would be a lot of collaboration between the state and federal government to ensure a more economically viable state.”

She stressed that the incoming Fubara government would also focus on developing the infrastructure to encourage small businesses, adding that the incoming governor was going to bring to bear his expertise and experience as a financial manager.

“There would also be a focus on infrastructure development that would encourage small businesses. And, there is going to be a focus on agriculture as a means to encourage small businesses.

“In his manifesto, he (Fubara) has spoken about opening up free land, so that there would be a land tenure that will be possible for people to turn their lands into wealth.

“So, we can be sure of a sound financial management in the next administration. And from his manifesto, the public sector is likely to see a lot of revamping.”

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Chris Finebone, highlighted events lined up for the inauguration of the new government.

Finebone, who is the Chairman of the Media and Publicity Sub-Committee, said: “These events will kick-off from today (Thursday) after this press conference with the commissioning of Rumuesara Internal Roads and Akpabu-Odido Link Road.

“Subsequent days will feature more project flag-offs and commissioning. This will underline the unprecedented decision of the Governor Nyesom Wike administration to wind up or end even stronger than it started.

“Governor Wike believes that working so hard and ending his administration strong will provide the incoming Siminalayi administration the needed momentum to excel from the beginning and continue strong.

“The Governor Wike administration that will bow out on May 29, will be providing the incoming administration the advantage of having a well-articulated handover, something the outgoing administration did not benefit from the administration it succeeded on May 29, 2015.”

Speaking further, he said: “Therefore, the ground is being prepared for the Siminalayi administration to have a seamless and very smooth takeoff from day one.”