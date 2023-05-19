  • Friday, 19th May, 2023

El-Rufai Revokes Right of Occupancy of Makarfi’s Property

Nigeria | 38 mins ago

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has revoked the right of occupancy (RO) of nine Property belonging Senator Ahmed Makarfi, a former governor of the state, barely 11 days to the end of his tenure of office.

The affected property have also been slated for demolition.

The notice of revocation and withdrawal of the right of occupancy was served to the officials of the affected property on Thursday in Kaduna.

The official notice of revocation was addressed to the Director of Cane Properties, Plot 11, Murtala Square, Doka, Alhaji Ibrahim Makarfi.

Listed among the affected property, were five plots in Mogadishu, three plots on Kwato road and one plot at Doka, all within Kaduna metropolis.

The letters of revocation and withdrawal of RO, signed by Mahmud Aminu, registrar, Kaduna Geographical Information Service (KADGIS), read:

“I have been directed to refer to the above Right of Occupancy, and inform you that His Excellency, Governor of Kaduna State, has in the exercise of power conferred on him under section 28 (5) (a) and (b) of Land Use Act 1978, revoked and withdrawn your rights and continued failure and contravention of covenanted terms and conditions of the Right of Occupancy.”

El-Rufai Revokes Right of Occupancy of Makarfi’s Property

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has revoked the right of occupancy (RO) of nine Property belonging Senator Ahmed Makarfi, a former governor of the state, barely 11 days to the end of his tenure of office.

The affected property have also been slated for demolition.

The notice of revocation and withdrawal of the right of occupancy was served to the officials of the affected property on Thursday in Kaduna.

The official notice of revocation was addressed to the Director of Cane Properties, Plot 11, Murtala Square, Doka, Alhaji Ibrahim Makarfi.

Listed among the affected property, were five plots in Mogadishu, three plots on Kwato road and one plot at Doka, all within Kaduna metropolis.

The letters of revocation and withdrawal of RO, signed by Mahmud Aminu, registrar, Kaduna Geographical Information Service (KADGIS), read:

“I have been directed to refer to the above Right of Occupancy, and inform you that His Excellency, Governor of Kaduna State, has in the exercise of power conferred on him under section 28 (5) (a) and (b) of Land Use Act 1978, revoked and withdrawn your rights and continued failure and contravention of covenanted terms and conditions of the Right of Occupancy.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.