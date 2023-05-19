David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Two staffers of the United States of America Embassy in Nigeria who were kidnapped in Anambra on Tuesday have been rescued by security forces.

The rescued staffers were part of a group attacked in Ogbaru Local Government Area on Tuesday by unknown gunmen.

Two embassy staff were killed in the attack, including four policemen and a driver, making seven persons. Some of the those killed, were burnt in their vehicles, while two were taken hostage by the hoodlums.

But police, in a press statement released on Friday morning said the kidnapped staffers of the embassy were rescued on Friday morning.

Spokesperson for the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga who revealed this in a press statement said: “In the early hours of today, 19/5/2023, the joint security forces rescued unhurt the two remaining victims abducted during the attack on a US convoy along Atani/Osomalla road in Ogbaru Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra State.”

No details of the rescue was given, including the location or any other information on the state of health of the rescued victims.

He stated that operations were still ongoing and that further details will be communicated to journalists.

The attack on the officials had been condemned by the Nigerian and US governments, Anambra State governmentand several other institutions and individuals.

Breaking: Security Operatives Rescue Two US Embassy Staffers Kidnapped in Anambra

