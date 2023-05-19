Annang Canvasses Support for Akpabio as Senate President

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A foremost socio-cultural group in Annangland, Akwa Ibom State, the Ati Annang Foundation, Lagos Chapter, has declared its support for Senator Godswill Akpabio, to become the President of the 10th Senate.

The group noted that Akpabio’s records in public service made him the perfect candidate for the position.

The group, which gave the support in a statement signed by its Lagos chapter Chairman, Felix Ekarika and Secretary, Anyiekpon Udo, described Akpabio as a detribalised, patriotic, focused, resourceful, progressive-minded and visionary leader.

It also expressed confidence that his experience as a lawyer, governor, senate minority leader and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs have effectively equipped him for the job of the number three citizen of the country.

Part of the statement read: “He has the capability, capacity, panache and wisdom to lead his colleagues, make impactful laws and provide the enabling environment for the next government to deliver on its mandate.

“We are confident that Senator Godswill Akpabio will come into office with untainted legislative experience that would bring people-oriented legislation and policies in addition to his long years of experience as a tested and proven freedom fighter, democrat.

“He is a lover of peace and development. Nigeria is in for a new deal with him on the saddle of Senate leadership after May 29, 2023. Our position is informed by his pedigree, antecedents, history and experiences in all forms of human endeavor even as a life member of Ati Annang Foundation – Lagos chapter.”