10th N’Assembly: Opposition Parties Meet Gbajabiamila, Agree to Build Consensus 

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday, met with minority caucus group known as “Greater Majority”, in a bid to ensure that the 10th House of Representatives did not take off on a turbulent note.

The group, a coalition of the seven opposition political parties in the 10th Assembly, was led by Hon. Nicholas Mutu.

Others, who accompanied him included the convener, Hon. Fred Agbedi, Hon. Wole Oke, Ali Isa, Dennis Agbo, Mansur Soro and Hon. Kabiru Ahmadu.

Spokespersons of the opposition, Hon. Dachung Bagos and Hon. Afam Ogene were also part of the delegation.

According to a brief statement signed by Ogene, the parley with Gbajabiamila was the climax of a series of interface which the “Greater Majority” has had with all those aspiring to lead the House.

Ogene said during the talks, frank exchanges were shared, all sides agreed to embark on consensus building, in the interest of the institution of the legislature.

The minority caucus was created to upstage the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and had said they would contest for the speakership and the deputy speakership of the 10th National Assembly.