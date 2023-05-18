South-East Deserves Significant Leadership Position, Says Group

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



A political pressure group under the aegis of Niger Delta Rights Advocates (NDRA), has insisted that federal lawmakers from the South-East geopolitical zone needed to occupy some significant positions in the leadership of the National Assembly for equity.

The group led by Bright Ngolo, therefore, appealed to Nigerians to join voice in support of the deputy speakership aspiration of Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu as nominated by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 10th House.

Speaking to journalists in Port Harcourt, yesterday, to update on their position in the choice of the deputy speaker by the APC leadership, Ngolo stressed that denying Kalu and South East Deputy speakership position rubs insult on party loyalty.

While restating the achievements of the lawmaker in the House and contributions to development in his constituent and South East, the group said Kalu has the enviable capacity to lead in the sort position.

“It is trite in law that equity aids the vigilant and as stakeholders in the Nigerian project and as a group populated by 100% youths who make up at least 64% of the voting demographics, staying aloof while the future of the nation is being moulded by these debates over proper leadership, would be a disservice to members of the NDRA across the region and the youths of this nation;

“We believe that the choice of leadership of the National Assembly should not be left to the ruling elite but that citizens and indeed the electorate must have to debate the strengths and weaknesses of the dramatis personae vis-a-vis the performance of the current and past leaderships of the NASS.

“We do believe and rightly so that it remains a moral burden for the nation to consider the inclusion of the South-East zone to the leadership matrix of the nation and the formation of the leadership of the 10th National Assembly presents an auspicious opportunity to us all.

“It is true that the National Working Committee of the APC, which is the ruling party at the centre has presented the post of Deputy Speaker to the South-East and the zone has a plethora of qualified sons and daughters at the House of Representatives especially those of the APC extraction. It is only natural and imperative that one person be projected to occupy the seat of Deputy Speaker.”