NiRA Assures Members of Capacity Building, Repositioning

Nosa Alekhuogie

The newly elected Board of Trustees (BoT), Directors and Executives of the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA), the registry for .ng Internet Domain Names, have pledged their support to build capacity for the association, through repositioning that will reflect growth.

The newly elected President and Vice President, Mr. Adesola Akinsanya and Mr. Murtala Abdullahi respectively, gave the assurance, shortly after they were elected.

Akinsanya who spoke on behalf of the elected executives, promised to increase capacity building for NiRA members, non-members, and Registrars through NiRA’s Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV).

“I will make sure we fully utilise NiRA’s SPVs (.NG Academy and Ndukwe Kalu Foundation) for the purpose of capacity building/ training for NiRA members and the Registrars by providing scheduled webinars on relevant industry topics,” Akinsanya said.

They were elected during NiRA’s 15th Annual General Meeting (AGM), which held recently at The Zone, Gbagada, Lagos State.

Prior to his election, Akinsanya was a member of the Executive Board of NiRA under the leadership of Mr. Muhammed Rudman, the immediate past president.

Members also elected officials to fill vacant positions on the Board of Trustees (BoT) and the Executive Board of Directors (EBoD).

Elected to NiRA BoT are Mrs. Mary Uduma; Mr. Yunusa Zakari Ya’u; Mrs. Ibukun Odusote; Mr. Remmy Nweke, and Mr. Biyi Oladipo.

While Mr. Ebenezer Dare; Mr. Seun Kehinde; and Mr. Peter Oluka were elected as members of the EBoD.

In his acceptance speech, Akinsanya expressed gratitude and immense appreciation to the members for electing him as president. “This is a call to greater service, and I promise to justify the confidence reposed in me,” he affirmed.

Akinsanya, a Director at Upperlink Limited, had expressed in his manifesto, that he would employ winning formula: people, processes, performance, and accountability, to continue repositioning NiRA for greater success. He focused on a few key areas such as improved Registry-Registrar relationship, stating his strong belief that “the relationship between the Registry and Registrar can be deepened thereby making it a win-win situation, while promising improved incentives for Registrars which, according to him, will lead to mutual growth.

He also promised to expand NiRA’s outreach with more engagements with Local and international industry players.