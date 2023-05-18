Court Grants Police Request to Remand Seun Kuti for Additional 4 Days

Wale Igbintade

A Lagos Chief Magistrates Court sitting at Sabo-Yaba, Thursday ordered the remand of afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, for additional four days in police custody over alleged assault on a police officer on the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos.

Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Adeola Olatubosun, extended Kuti’s remand until May 22.

The Chief Magistrate, Adeola Olatubosun, order was sequel to motion ex-parte brought by the police seeking for an order of the court to remand the Defendant in police custody for four days at the State Criminal Investigation Department, (SCID), Yaba Lagos, to enable the police carry out further investigation.

The team of prosecution counsel led by DCP Simon Lough (SAN), Yetunde Cardoso, P.A. Egbunike, Umar Bello, Cyril Ajifor, Mr. Moruf Animashaun, Ayodele Oladiran, S.A Adebesin, Emmanuel Eze, V.I Ekperezie and Idowu Osungbure told court that they filed motion ex-parte supported by 12 paragraphs affidavit with one exhibits attached to it.

Lough (SAN) told court that the motion was supported with written address, stating that the 12 paragraphs affidavit was deposed to by ACP Saheed Kassim, one of the Investigating Police Officers (IPO) attached to State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba Lagos.

The application is brought pursuant to Sections 264(1) (2),(3),(4) & (6) & 257 of Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos State, 2021 (As Amended), Sections 4 & 10 of the Police Act, 2020 and Sections 6(6), 35(1)(C), (5) & (7)(9) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As Amended).

The Police lawyer submitted, “it is our humble submission that from the facts, nature and circumstance of this case, the applicant is entitle to the relief sought from this honourable court in the interest of justice, public order and morality.

Responding to prosecution team submission, Mr. Femi Akinyemi counsel who held brief of Mr. Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, prayed the court to stand down the matter.

But Chief Magistrate Olatubosun refused the prayer of the defence counsel to stand down the matter, and therefore granted the application for extension of remand order.

She therefore ordered that the defendant be further remanded in police custody for additional four days.

Chief Magistrate Olatubosun said the file should be duplicated to the DPP and subsequently adjourned to May 23, 2023.

