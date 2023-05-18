Behold The Brand New Imo State, Under Uzodimma

PERSPECTIVE

By James Udemba



It may sound incredible or too good to be true. But it is the truth nonetheless :Yes, without any fear of contradiction, it must be said that Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has wrought a new Imo state, laced with new possibilities and new opportunities, glittering with solidly paved roads, a litany of infrastructural facilities, and a robust public service. And now the mother of the game changers; the prospect of a river port in Oguta that will catapult both Imo state and the South East to an industrialised economy. That is the brand new Imo State Uzodimma has wrought in just fourty (40) months. And it is truly beautiful to behold.

Now, look at these: One of the distinguishing features of Hope Uzodimma ‘s administration in the last three years is the initiation and strengthening of projects which have economic values even as they serve their immediate purposes. In both the strategic and critical infrastructure he has put in place in Imo State and the ones he has attracted from the federal government, Senator Hope Uzodimma appears to have only one goal: the economic emancipation of the State from its civil service and consumptive orientation and placing it in the league of other economically advanced states like Lagos, Rivers and Kano.

That’s why one is not surprised with the single mindedness with which he pursued the federal government to grant approval for the Dredging of the Sea Route from Oguta Lake through Orashi river to Degema and finally to the Atlantic ocean. No doubt it was the security impact and the vast economic opportunities therein that motivated the governor to seek the partnership of the Nigerian Navy and multinational companies to embark on the project and bring it to fruition. The formal flag – off of this ambitious project on Thursday, May 11, 2023 more than spoke eloquently of the vision of a man who has changed the narrative of Imo State in just 40 months in office .

It is really ironic that when Uzodimma secured the approval for the project shortly before the general election, critics, including journalists who ought to know better, went to town to dub it a campaign gimmick by the ruling All Progressive Congress intended to hoodwink the Igbos into voting for the party in the just concluded general elections. Some highly placed officials of the federal officials were even sceptical as they claimed ignorance of the approval. But the man at the centre of it all was not daunted because he knew what he was doing. Apparently deaf to the insinuations and distractions, he went about it with a determination and zealousness that only a knowledgeable and determined businessman would. Therefore, when the cream of the Nigerian society gathered at the bank of the famous Oguta Lake the project was no longer on the realm of speculation but that of realization.

Nigeria ‘s Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, led dignitaries to Oguta to flag off the project. The Chief of Defense staff, General Lucky Irabor was there with the Chief of Naval staff, Vice Admiral Awaal Gambo. The Minister of Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo came with other high ranking members of President Muhammadu Buhari ‘s administration. Interestingly, royal fathers outside the state also wanted to be part of history by being physically present to witness the event . The Obi of Onitsha, His Majesty, Alfred Achebe, came from Anambra, the Ooni of Ife, His Majesty, Oba Adeyeye came from Osun, while the chairman of Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Okeke led his brother royal fathers to give a royal seal of approval and blessings to the project. As the waters flowed from the Oguta Lake to the Atlantic ocean,so did the torrents of commendation to Governor Hope Uzodimma. In truth, he deserves all the commendation for initiating such a gigantic project that will change the economic and security face of Imo State in particular and Nigeria in general.

Vice – President Yemi Osinbajo captured it succinctly when he described the dredging of Oguta Lake through Orashi river to Degema and finally to the Atlantic ocean as a game changer in the economic and security development of the nation and Imo State. According to him,” the project is designed to revive the economic channels and enhance coastal connectivity and ensure security on the stretch of the two rivers opening up to the Atlantic ocean. When realized, it will offer economic opportunities to the host communities, Imo State and Nigeria in general” He also announced to the cheering audience that President Muhammadu Buhari has also approved a free trade zone for the area, which will leverage on the large gas carbon deposits in the area.

But the number two citizen of the country had some very kind words for Uzodimma who he described as a man of foresight and pragmatism. While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the project, Osinbajo noted that without Uzodimma’s foresight, nothing would have been done for the project to take off. He was happy that with the flag off of the hypographic survey and dredging the project will surely come with economic transformation to open Imo State as a gateway to other West African countries.

Apart from the economic benefits, the Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor, said the project will boost security in the waterways of the South East and Niger Delta, and for that reason, the military will support it wholeheartedly. ‘ The overall objective of the project is to create an economic and secure environment along the river and the communities on the coast. The military will leverage on the approval to support the realization of the project “,he assured.

That assurance was re -!echoed by the Chief of Naval staff, Vice Admiral Awaal Gambo, who described the project as a medium for transportation of goods and services and for curbing criminal activities and reducing oil theft in the coastal areas. He recalled that a Naval base had been proposed for Imo State as early as 1991, but its operation could only start ‘ during the government of Governor Hope Uzodimma in 2021”.

Speaking on the partnership between the Navy and the state government in the execution of the project, the Naval Chief assured that his officers and men will provide the necessary security for the project, while urging the communities along the coastal areas to take the project as their own.

Uzodimma agreed with Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo that the approval for the project came at a right time with God using President Muhammadu Buhari to actualize it during his time as Governor of Imo State. He said the project” is for trade and investment, economic transformation and the fight against crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism”. According to him, “ the dredging and opening up of the two rivers to the Atlantic will remove Imo State from being landlocked as it is encapsulated in security and economic development”

The governor who was obviously excited over the flag off disclosed that the project will be realised not with magic but by the miracle of Public Private Partnership (PPP).” He pointed out that the purpose of the hydrographic survey and dredging is to determine the mapping and depth of the entire distance from Oguta Lake to the Atlantic ocean.

Commenting specifically on the economic and security benefits of the project when fully realized, Senator Hope Uzodimma declared” the success of the project will bring unquantifiable employment for Imo State, the South East and NIGERIA at large. This will be followed by the establishment of an industrial cluster leveraging on the gas deposits and other natural resources in the area. In addition, the project will foster cultural ties between the the South East and the South South when the security is strengthened and movement becomes seamless. “

The Governor commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the “ approval to dredge the two rivers and for the approval to uplift the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri to Federal University Teaching Hospital, Owerri, for approval to locate the Naval base in Imo State, for approval to upgrade its Alvan Ikoku College of Education to a federal university of education and for the approval to establish oil reclamation programme in Imo State” He also thanked Buhari for his support to recover Imo from bandits and hoodlums that terrorised the state.

Turning to the guests, Uzodimma expressed gratitude to Vice – President Yemi Osinbajo, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Naval Staff, the Minister, traditional rulers, captains of industry and other guests for honouring Imo people with their presence. He was appreciative of the fact that both the Vice – President and the Minister of Trade and Investment are supportive of the initiative which will be realised through PPP.

In their different goodwill messages, the former Governor of Imo State, Dr. Ikedi Ohakim, the Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emeka Nduka and the President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief (Engr.) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, they all commended the efforts of Governor Uzodimma as a great thinker and appealed to Ndi Imo to give him maximum support to realise the project and more.

They also thanked President Buhari for supporting the Governor and approving his demands which are aimed at making Imo State better.

Chief Iwuanyanwu thanked Mr. President and the Vice – President and the Federal Executive Council for helping the Governor succeed by always approving his requests.

The Traditional Institutions, represented by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Onitan, the Obi of Onitsha, HRM Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, the Eze Imo, HRM EC Okeke, HRM, Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, HRH Eze Oliver Ohanwe and a host of other monarchs, commended the Governor for a job well done with the project, noting that when realised the cultural affinity between Oguta and Onitsha and their neighbours will be revived.

The Ooni of Ife described the Governor as a good drummer, whose people are always glad to follow his beats.

The Minister of Trade and Investment, Otumba Adeniyi Adebayo said he was overwhelmed by the magnitude of the project and wished the Governor well in his plans to achieve its realisation.

The Chairman of the Governing Council of Imo State University and a son of Oguta, Chief Ernest Nwapa, described the project as a reenactment of something that was conceived some 100 years ago and thanked the Governor for resurrecting it.

While saying that he strongly believed it will be realised, Nwapa called on his people to support the Governor to recover Oguta and be prepared to benefit from the project.

He also thanked Mr. President for his approval and for all the support extended to the Governor.

The highpoint of the event was the formal cutting of the tape by Professor Osinbajo with the support of other top dignatories.

All said, the Dredging of Oguta/Orashi River to the Atlantic ocean remains, in the words of Osibanjo, “ the game changer “ for Uzodimma, and the South East. And that is the truth and nothing but the truth. Uzodimma has built a new Imo state that has erected unassailable foundations for an industrial revolution that will stand the test of time. For this and many other visionary projects of his, he has worn over a lot of detractors and earned the respect and admiration of many Imo sons and daughters. He deserves all the accolades that continue to come his way.

•Udemba is a public affairs analyst based in Owerri.

PERSPECTIVE 2

Yes, Katsina Is Home Of Progressives Politics

By Bashir Dayyabu



Arguably, Katsina State is the melting point of progressives’ politics as the state and its people have continued to associate itself with the ideals of this time-tested brand of politics.

From the dawn of the current democratic dispensation to date, and even before then, Katsina state has played a prominent role in consolidating democracy in Nigeria as it is privileged to have illustrious sons and daughters who have continually contributed to building a stable and enduring democratic culture in the country.

Fundamentally, Katsina has continued to associate itself with the ideals of providing the best of progressive governance with the specific focus on ensuring a prosperous Nigeria for the Nigerian people.

Indeed, the roles played by prominent Katsina citizens in the build up to the alliance that culminated in the birth of the ruling All Progressives Congress is well documented and has further lent credence to the fact that the state is the home of progressives’ politics.

It is not surprising therefore, that during the 2015 general election, the APC swept virtually all the elective positions in the state and retained its dominance by repeating the uncommon feat in both the 2019 and 2023 polls.

But one man who has consistently provided the leadership for the progressives politics in the state is Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, the current Governor of Katsina State.

Masari has intimidating credentials in politics and has continued to use that for greater political good. He served as commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport in Katsina State from 1991 to 1993 and was the Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives between 2003 and 2007.

Governor Masari played pivotal roles in midwifing the arrangements that birthed the ruling APC and relentlessly canvassed for power shift to the South during the build up to the 2023 polls.

Masari has a political trajectory of speaking truth to power. It would be recalled that as the Speaker, House of Representatives, he was courageous enough to tell former President Olusegun Obasanjo that he had presented his last budget in 2007, when it was rumored that Obasanjo had a third term agenda. Masari told him that such a move was unconstitutional.

And when it looked like it was not going to be easy for anyone from the Southwest to succeed President Buhari in 2023, Masari did not change his position on power shift. He continued his advocacy for power shift and specifically rooted for Jagaban.

When political scheming within the party intensifies with some APC Governors in the North ganging up to fight Tinubu by removing the party’s national chairman, Adams Oshiomole, who they believed was an ally of the President-elect, Masari and other critical stakeholders ensure reason prevailed and hence, they worked relentlessly to steady the party’s ship.

Masari held a meeting in Kaduna with his APC colleagues in the North and sold the idea of supporting the Jagaban Borgu to achieve his dream to become the next Nigerian President after Buhari in the spirit of reciprocity (considering the fact that he (Tinubu) worked relentlessly for the success of the APC) and fairness since the north was serving its 8-year term through President Muhammadu Buhari.

Eventually, reason prevailed and through deft political scheming, Jagaban clinched the APC ticket. Again, Governor Masari deployed his political skills and rally the progressives minded Katsina voters consequent upon which APC won massively and soundly too in the state. The party clinched all three Senatorial seats, all the state assembly seats and 13 of the 15 House of Representatives seats.

Of course, for the presidential poll, after surviving high stake treachery which the governor vehemently dealt with shortly after the election, the APC polled 482, 283 to trail behind PDP’s 489,045.

For yet another time, the voters in Katsina state set aside their prejudices and other primordial sentiments to use their votes in massively bending the arc towards progressivism as they voted overwhelmingly for the ruling APC.

The journey for 2027 elections may well have begun the moment the 2023 poll was won and lost. That being the case, there is the need to ensure that effective political structures including appointments into key positions, are reserved for tested and solidly rooted Katsina politicians who have the requisite capacity and connections with the people, to further consolidate the journey of the progressives in the state.

—Dayyabu writes from Katsina