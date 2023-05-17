Queen’s College Restates Commitment to Staff, Students’ Welfare, Unveils New Bakery

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The Principal, Queen’s College, Lagos, Mrs. Oyindamola Obabori has reiterated her commitment to ensure an improved welfare for students and staff of the school.

Speaking at the inauguration of a bakery at tr college recently, she cited welfare as a key element in ensuring maximum performance, not just for the students but also for the staff.

On the rationale behind the establishment of the bakery, the principal said when she assumed office in September 2022, she observed to her surprise that the school spent so much on bread, and she thought of a way out.

“I had to talk to a few people and they agreed with me and so, we started and today, it is history. “Bread is an essential part of a meal. And I must say that from the very first day that we started baking, everyone has been a part of it,” she said.

Obabori described the school bakery as a noble initiative aimed at promoting self-sustainability within the institution, providing training and employability opportunities for students, and enhancing their culinary offerings. “It is a project that aligns with our values of excellence, innovation and community service,” she added.

According to her, the bread has been widely accepted within the college, while plans are underway to fine tune the packaging and put other modalities in place before opening to the public.

According to the principal, there are other projects intended to impact the college’s students and staff positively, but that space had been a constraint.

She commended the school board and management for supporting the project.

On her thoughts on the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates, Obabori expressed confidence in the girls’ performance.

The director of the Senior Secondary Department at the Federal Ministry of Education, Binta Abdulkadir, has reiterated the need for adequate investment in the education of Nigerian children, whom she described as the pride of the country.

Speaking at the inauguration of an ultra-modern bakery at Queen’s College, Lagos, Abdulkadir stated that the pride of any nation is in the quality of its citizens, especially the younger ones.

She described the new bakery as a great achievement that seeks to add value and quality living for the students.

“So I will like to commend the principal and her management team for this initiative as I will likely refer to it as a good legacy that will support the conducive teaching and learning environment in the college,” she stated.

The director said the school had, over the years, continued to trail the blaze in academic and moral excellence.

She added that the significance of the newly inaugurated project was that the students would now eat healthier.

She lauded Queen’s College for being at the forefront of the education of the girl-child in over 95 years of its establishment, adding that it had since distinguished itself as the best in the country in the mounding and development of the girls.

The director urged the school’s teachers to intensify efforts to ensure more girls became winners of the Nigeria WAEC awards.