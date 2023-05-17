Protest Rocks NACETEM over Appointment of DG/CEO

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The National Centre for Technology Management (NACETEM), Ile-Ife, Osun State, yesterday was engulfed in crisis as the Non-Academic Staff Union of the Educational and Associated Institution (NASU) called on President Muhammadu Buhari to check what they called, the alleged “evil agenda” of the Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Chief Henry Ikoh, on the appointment of DG/CEO of the institution.

During the early morning protest in the institution, the Union also made it cleared that the minister was planning to dissolve the existing Board put in place by the federal government, yesterday, to have his way by imposing his candidawte as Director General of the Institute in Ile-Ife.

The union spokesperson, Comrade Olumide Fadakinte, urged the president to quickly check Ikoh’s evil agenda to avert disaster in the institution and warned him not to dissolve the existing Board put in place by the federal government.

Fadakinte noted that Ikoh’s agenda has been causing problems in the agency with a view to imposing his person as the DG/CEO which he emphasised contradicted the practice in the institution.

He said: “ Appointment of anyone by the minister is illegitimate and unacceptable by the union, therefore he should be called to order until proper procedures and process is followed.”

“ We are trying to put things in a proper shape, we are not fighting anybody but trying to let the minister know that it’s the responsibility of the Board of Directors to appoint DG/CEO for the institution, as any illegalities by the Minister will not stand.”

“We stand with our governing board to say no to illegalities on the appointment of DG/CEO in our institution. “

Also in his remarks during the protest the Chairman of the Non Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institution NASU of the NACETEM, branch, Ile-Ife, Comrade Gbadamonsi Banji said no agenda fashioned against the institution will prosper.

However, in an interaction with the Chairman of the Board, Hon. Sir Haastrup Adewale Olatunji over the protest, he commended the union for being peaceful with the demands.

He pointed out that members of the board would not be part of illegalities in the process of appointing the leadership of the institution.