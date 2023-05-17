  • Wednesday, 17th May, 2023

Protest Rocks NACETEM over Appointment of DG/CEO

Nigeria | 57 mins ago

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The National Centre for Technology Management (NACETEM), Ile-Ife, Osun State, yesterday was engulfed in crisis as the Non-Academic Staff Union of the Educational and Associated Institution (NASU) called on President Muhammadu Buhari to check what they called, the alleged “evil agenda” of the Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Chief Henry Ikoh,  on the appointment of DG/CEO of the institution.

During the early  morning protest in the institution, the Union also made it cleared that the minister was planning to dissolve the existing Board put in place by the federal government, yesterday,  to have his way by imposing his candidawte as Director General of the Institute in Ile-Ife.

The union spokesperson, Comrade Olumide Fadakinte,  urged the president to quickly check Ikoh’s evil agenda to avert disaster in the institution and warned him not to dissolve the existing Board put in place by the federal government.

Fadakinte noted that Ikoh’s agenda has been causing  problems  in the agency with a view to imposing his person as the DG/CEO which he emphasised contradicted the practice in the institution.

He said: “ Appointment of anyone by the minister is illegitimate and unacceptable by the union, therefore he should be called to order until proper procedures and process is followed.”

“ We are trying to put things in a proper shape, we are not fighting anybody but trying to let the minister know that it’s the responsibility of the Board of Directors to appoint DG/CEO for the institution, as any illegalities by the Minister will not stand.”

“We  stand with our governing board to say no to illegalities on the appointment of DG/CEO in our institution. “

Also in his remarks during the protest the Chairman of the Non Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institution NASU of the NACETEM, branch, Ile-Ife, Comrade Gbadamonsi Banji said no agenda fashioned against the institution will prosper.

However, in an interaction with the Chairman of the Board, Hon. Sir Haastrup Adewale Olatunji over the protest, he  commended the union for being peaceful with  the demands.

He pointed  out that members of the board would not be part of illegalities in the process of appointing the leadership of the institution.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.