…How Tinubu, N’Assembly Will Tackle Nigeria’s Debt Burden





Godswill Akpabio has assured Nigerians that the incoming administration of Bola Tinubu would work with the federal parliament to address the nation’s debt burden with creative and innovative ideas.

Akpabio made the pledge, when he met with the Forum of the APC Non-Serving Senators, who hosted him and the party’s anointed deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin in Abuja, yesterday.

The meeting, which was convened by Senator Basheer Lado had over 78 former senators in attendance.

Akpabio lamented the current debt crisis rocking Nigeria and pledged that the Tinubu administration would think outside the box to generate internally generated revenue in collaboration with the National Assembly.

He also said his administration in the red chamber, if elected, would ensure that all former senators were included in the running of the Senate as consultants.

Jibrin described the endorsement of the non serving senators as the second most important after that of the APC National Working Committee.

“As former lawmakers, you already know our pedigree having known the institution of legislation very well. This has proven what we have been telling our colleagues to be patient. We have a tradition of seniority.

“If we want to maintain the credibility of the institution, we must respect its values. Surprised that first comers wanted to become the Senate President, when he doesn’t even know what it takes to move a motion,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, the Governor of Cross River State, who served in the Seventh Senate, Ben Ayade, noted that the independence of the legislature was guaranteed in the Constitution but that it was derived from the Executive.

“Leadership takes time to mature, let us support the nominee of Mr. President. I always support somebody with capacity and I know that Akpabio has the capacity. Let us move away from the emotional calculation on what my zone is going to head.”

Lado, the Convener of the Forum, said, “As critical stakeholders, we assure the leadership of the APC, the president-elect, the vice president-elect, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senator Barau Jibril of our unflinching commitment and support towards the actualisation of this objective.

“We, therefore, respectfully, once again, appeal to other aspirants to step down their ambition in the interest of national unity, peace, national stability of Nigeria and party cohesion.”