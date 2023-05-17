Doctors to FG: We Won’t Guarantee Industrial Peace After May 29 





•To begin warning strike

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



Resident Doctors in the country have threatened to embark on industrial action that couldcripple the health sector nationwide if the federal government failed to grant their demands before May 29 presidential inauguration.

The doctors under the auspices of the National Association of Resident Doctors NARD,accused the government of ignoring the ultimatum they issued and failing to reach out for dialogue.

In a communiqué at the end of its virtual meeting held on Monday, NARD said it has resolved to embark on a five-day warning strike action from 8:00 am on Wednesday.

In a communiqué jointly signed by NARD President, Dr. Emeka Innocent Orji and Secretary General, Dr. Chikezie Kelechi, NARD stated: “After a long deliberation on the observations made, NEC resolved to embark on a five-day warning strike action from 8:00 am on Wednesday, 17th May 2023 to Sunday, 21st May 2023. Work resumes by 8:00 am on Monday, 22nd May 2023.

“Call on the federal government to address the issues raised before the May 29th hand over date as further industrial harmony cannot be guaranteed after the warning strike should the issues be left unresolved.”

The doctors said they were to review the progress made during and after the strike at the Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) of NARD slated to hold in the next two weeks and decide the next line of action.

Among the demands of the doctors were the commencement of payment of all salary and other arrears owed their members including 2014, 2015 and 2016 salary arrears as well as arrears of the consequential adjustment of the minimum wage.

“Immediate withdrawal and jettisoning of the ill-conceived bill by Hon. Ganiyu Johnson seeking to enslave young Nigerian Doctors. Immediate implementation of CONMESS, domestication of the Medical Residency Training Act (MRTA), and review of hazard allowance by all he state governments as well as private tertiary health institutions, where Residency Training is done,” it stated.