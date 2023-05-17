Coca Cola Rallies Support for Safer Environment

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Coca Cola Company has reaffirmed commitments to ensuring a safer environment for humanity, calling on stakeholders to join hands to raise awareness on the negative effect of degradation on planet earth.

In a statement to join the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s World Earth Day tagged “Invest in our Planet”, the company said the World Earth Day celebrated on every April 22nd to raise awareness on the degradation and possible extinction of planet earth, is a call to action by all and sundry to put in deliberate and conscious efforts to protect the environment.

The statement added that according to environmentalists and climate change experts, one of the rising concerns of the earth is the climate change phenomenon which it said is attributed to the release of hazardous gaseous substances into the air and the indiscriminate disposal of industrial waste.

“However, leading organisations around the world are now taking initiative to preserve the earth by advocating for energy and water reduction, pollution, and waste management. Leading this charge is the Coca-Cola Company, who through its longstanding mission of making a difference in communities across the world, continues to deliver on this promise through its diverse sustainability commitments,” the statement added.

According to Coca Cola, in 2022, Coca-Cola launched its Africa Sustainability Platform, focusing on three strategic pillars where it has made considerable progress to deepen its ESG impact; water leadership, women and youth economic empowerment and packaging waste management.

With its focus on water, climate, energy, and waste management among others, The Coca-Cola System in Nigeria comprising Coca-Cola Nigeria and its bottling partner, Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC), consistently displays its commitment to investing in the planet by supporting a better shared future for communities and minimising its impact on the environment.

Coca Cola added that as one of the key players in the global business space, in 2018, it announced its World Without Waste commitment to help collect and recycle the equivalent of a bottle or can for every one the company sells by 2030 in its bud to make 100 per cent of its packaging recyclable by 2025 while using at least 50 per cent recycled material in its packaging by 2030.