  • Wednesday, 17th May, 2023

Bank Staff Members Arrested for Murder in Ogun

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Becky Uba Umenyili

The Ogun state Commissioner of Police,  Olanrewaju Oladimeji, has ordered the immediate prosecution of four bank staff members  over the death of the wife of the bank’s client following a misunderstanding on the issue of loan.

The incident, which occurred recently was triggered off by the visit of the bank’s officials   to the residence of the client, Mr. Omofor over  the repayment of the loan he took from the bank, ZEFA Microfinance Bank, situated at AbuleIjokoLemode area of Ifo Local Government.

The bank officials met the wife of their client, Vivian Omo who said that she didn’t know the whereabout of her husband. However, her  continued silence irked the bank’s officials  who resorted to carting away the electronics and other belongings in the house.

However, woman refused vehemently and prevented them from carrying her household items.

In  the ensuing fracas, the woman was violently pushed aside and unfortunately,  she fell down and became unconscious.

The 50-year-old victim was immediately rushed to hospital for medical attention, but was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

The daughter of the deceased contacted the police which led to the arrest of the four officials of the bank namely: Badmus Olalekan, Ajibade Oludare, Eniola Aduragbemi and Femi Oloko.

The corpse of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue for autopsy, while CP Oladimeji, has warned loan agencies to stop taking laws into their hands in the process of recovering their money  from their debtors but to employ due legal process.

