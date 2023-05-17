  • Wednesday, 17th May, 2023

Bank Chief Task Incoming Governors of Internal Revenue

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Managing Director of Premium Trust Bank Emmanuel Emefienim, has joined Director General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, to call on governors to increase internally generate revenue in their states.

He said that is the only way th incoming governors can meet their financial challenges and be able to improve the Internally generated revenue.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, he urged the state executives to stop the over dependence on the center to develop their states.

“They should come up with innovative ways of raising IGR that they can use to drive development in their states.

“The moment you are less depends on the center the more you have the capacity to do more for your people and once that is done, infrastructural development will take place, you will deliver more dividends of democracy to the betterment of the people.”

On areas the state executives should concentrate on to generate IGR, Emefienim said, “It differs from state to state. What could be the major drivers for revenue in an oil producing state may not be the same for a state like Anambra or Abia, where you have retail businesses. It is for the governor’s determine what work for them and how best they can harness the opportunities available in their environment.”

