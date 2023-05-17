Akeredolu to Deliver Adeyemi College’s Founders’ Day Lecture

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu will on Saturday deliver the 59th Founders’ Day Anniversary Lecture of Adeyemi College of Education (ACE) Ondo.

The anniversary organised by the institution’s alumni association, in collaboration with the school’s management, has outlined a series of activities for the anniversary, which will begin on Friday with a jumat service at the College Central Mosque by 1:30 p.m., and a novelty football match at College Sport Centre by 4: p.m.

National President of Adeyemi’s Alumni Association, Dr Olowogboyega Oyebade, who disclosed this in a statement, further said that the anniversary would also involve the presentation of awards to Akeredolu, five outstanding members of the association, and the presentation of Education Support Grants to 10 outstanding students of the college.

The event will feature a thanksgiving service at Christ Chapel interdenominational church in the college, on Sunday by 9:00 a.m., and the inauguration of the multimillion-naira Alumni Event Centre on Monday will be followed by another public lecture titled, ‘Moving Away from the Past; Revitalising Tertiary Education in Nigeria’.

The lecture will be delivered by an alumnus of the institution, Prof Bimbo Adesoji of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, under the chairmanship of Prof (Mrs.) Adenike Temidayo Oladiji, the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Akure.

Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo, was established in 1963 but officially opened on May 22, 1964, by the defunct government of the Western Region with 93 students comprising 69 males and 24 females.

The institution was named after an Ondo indigene, Reverend Canon Moses Craig Akinpelumi Adeyemi, a renowned educationist.