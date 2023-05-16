  • Tuesday, 16th May, 2023

We’ve Not Made Any Comment on N’Assembly Zoning, Says Kwara Gov

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has said governors from North-central have not made any public statement on the zoning formula for parliamentary positions, denying a media report quoting them as rejecting the position of the party leadership on the issue. 

AbdulRazaq said the governors, being party leaders from the region, cannot adopt confrontational posture against the party’s position but are instead holding strategic meetings with different stakeholders to secure a better deal for the North-central.

“Media reports that we reject the party’s position are therefore a stretch of our approach. They are not factual. We have our channels of communication, and that is what we are exploring,” the governor said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye.

“We are party people and will not make any public statement or do anything that will rubbish its leadership or cause avoidable tension in the polity. That is not our way.”

We’ve Not Made Any Comment on N’Assembly Zoning, Says Kwara Gov

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has said governors from North-central have not made any public statement on the zoning formula for parliamentary positions, denying a media report quoting them as rejecting the position of the party leadership on the issue. 

AbdulRazaq said the governors, being party leaders from the region, cannot adopt confrontational posture against the party’s position but are instead holding strategic meetings with different stakeholders to secure a better deal for the North-central.

“Media reports that we reject the party’s position are therefore a stretch of our approach. They are not factual. We have our channels of communication, and that is what we are exploring,” the governor said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye.

“We are party people and will not make any public statement or do anything that will rubbish its leadership or cause avoidable tension in the polity. That is not our way.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.