  • Tuesday, 16th May, 2023

Tragedy as Man Kills Stepmother with Pestle in Kogi

Nigeria | 50 mins ago

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

It was a tragic end for Madam Salamotu Aminu when a middle aged man identified as Mr. Idris Aminu has allegedly killed his stepmother with a pestle in Ihima Obeiba Ebozohu community in Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The incident was said to have occurred on Saturday’s night while the victim was fast asleep.

Eye witness account told THISDAY that three days earlier, the suspect had attempted to kill the old woman with poison but she survived.

When contacted, the Kogi State Police Public Relation Officer, SP. William Aya, who confirmed the incident, said that the command has arrested one Idris Aminu for allegedly killing his stepmother with a pestle.

Aya explained that the lifeless body of Salamotu was discovered by her daughter in her room.

“Our men were immediately mobilised to effect his arrest, he is currently in our custody while investigation is ongoing”, he added.

