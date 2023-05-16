Police Kill Suspected Terrorist, Rescue Five  Kidnapped Women in Katsina

Operatives of Katsina State Police Command have killed a suspected terrorist and rescued five kidnapped women in Dutsinma Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Gambo Isah, made the disclosure in a statement issued to newsmen in Katsina yesterday.

Isah stated: “On May 14, 2023 at about 22:00 hours, a distress call was received that terrorists on motorcycles, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles, attacked Bajinawa Village, Dutsinma Local Government Area and kidnapped five women.

“Area Commander, Dutsinma, led a team of policemen to Tashar Icce, a suspected black spot and engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel and successfully repelled them.”

He added that, in the course of combing the scene, the corpse of a member of the terrorist gang, believed to have been neutralised during the encounter, was recovered.

According to him, the team also recovered one AK 47 rifle reportedly belonging to the terrorist and rescued all the kidnapped victims.

The PPRO further revealed that many terrorists were believed to have escaped the scene with gunshot wounds.

He said that search parties were still combing the area with a view to arresting the fleeing terrorists or getting their corpses.

“The command enjoins members of the affected communities to report any suspected persons found with gunshot wound to the nearest police station for prompt action,” he added.

