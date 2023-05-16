  • Tuesday, 16th May, 2023

Police Arraign Seun Kuti, Seek Court Order to Detain Him for 21 Days

Breaking | 2 hours ago

Lagos State Police Command,  Tuesday, arraigned Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, before a Magistrate’s court sitting in Yaba, Lagos State.
The musician, who was charged with assault on a police officer, an offence contrary to Section 356 of the Nigerian Criminal Code Act, was detained at the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CID) Yaba, after he turned himself in at the State Police Headquarters Ikeja on Monday.

He was arraigned before Magistrate  Adeola Olatunbosun. 

Police prosecutor, S. A Adebese, prayed the court to remand the defendant for 21 days pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, a request opposed by Kuti’s counsel led by Femi Falana, SAN.

Falana urged the court to not remand his client, stating that he was not aware of the remand application.

Details later.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.