Police Arraign Seun Kuti, Seek Court Order to Detain Him for 21 Days

Lagos State Police Command, Tuesday, arraigned Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, before a Magistrate’s court sitting in Yaba, Lagos State.

The musician, who was charged with assault on a police officer, an offence contrary to Section 356 of the Nigerian Criminal Code Act, was detained at the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CID) Yaba, after he turned himself in at the State Police Headquarters Ikeja on Monday.

He was arraigned before Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun.

Police prosecutor, S. A Adebese, prayed the court to remand the defendant for 21 days pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, a request opposed by Kuti’s counsel led by Femi Falana, SAN.

Falana urged the court to not remand his client, stating that he was not aware of the remand application.

Details later.