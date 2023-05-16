PDP Dismisses Makarfi’s Purported Suspension





Chuks Okocha in Abuja



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has dismissed the purported suspension of former Governor of Kaduna State and former Acting National Chairman of the Party, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi,

Makarfi was reportedly dismissed by his Ward Executive of Tudun Wada Ward of Makarfi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

But in a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, PDP said the NWC, after a thorough consideration of all the issues raised by the Ward Executive, “hereby declares the purported decision and action of the Tudun Wada Ward Executives, which border on issues of discipline, as null and void and of no effect, not being consistent with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (As amended in 2017).

“For clarity, Section 57 (7) provides that, ‘Notwithstanding any other provision relating to discipline, no Executive Committee, at any level except the National Executive Committee, shall entertain any question of discipline as may relate or concern a member of the National Executive Committee, Deputy Governor or member of the National Assembly.”

The NWC, therefore, charged all leaders, critical stakeholders, members, teeming supporters of our party in Kaduna and the general public to disregard the purported suspension of Makarfi by the Ward being a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Party.

The NWC also charged all party members in Kaduna State to remain united at this critical time especially, as the party leadership was progressing in the concerted effort to ensure a comprehensive reconciliation.