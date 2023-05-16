Pay Cut Awaits Ndidi, Iheanacho if Leicester Relegate 

Femi Solaja

As former Premier League champions, Leicester City, continue to struggle to keep their status in the English topflight, there are strong indications that two Super Eagles stars, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, could face a significant pay cut if the Foxes get demoted to the Championship.

The King Power outfit who currently sit 19th in the Premier League relegation zone on miserable 30 points from 36 games, were battered 3-0 by Liverpool last night to compound their problems. Unless they win their last two matches, Leicester are as good as joining Southampton in the lower rung of the English game next season.

A report in the UK media insisted yesterday that Ndidi, Iheanacho and other members of the team are likely to get pay cuts up to 50% if they are relegated from the Premier League.

To avoid this, Leicester have a challenging trip to Newcastle United and a final-day home match against West Ham United.

The East Midlands, however, may experience more financial difficulties as a result of the team’s record-setting pretax losses of £92.5 million earlier this year, which may have an impact on the players’ salary, according to sources close to UK’s The Telegraph.