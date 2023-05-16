  • Tuesday, 16th May, 2023

Pay Cut Awaits Ndidi, Iheanacho if Leicester Relegate 

Sport | 58 mins ago

Femi Solaja

As former Premier League champions, Leicester City, continue to struggle to keep their status in the English topflight, there are strong indications that two Super Eagles stars, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, could face a significant pay cut if the Foxes get demoted to the Championship. 

The King Power outfit who currently sit 19th in the Premier League relegation zone on miserable 30 points from 36 games, were battered 3-0 by Liverpool last night to compound their problems. Unless they win their last two matches, Leicester are as good as joining Southampton in the lower rung of the English game next season.

A report in the UK media insisted yesterday that Ndidi, Iheanacho and other members of the team are likely to get pay cuts up to 50% if they are relegated from the Premier League. 

To avoid this, Leicester have a challenging trip to Newcastle United and a final-day home match against West Ham United. 

The East Midlands, however, may experience more financial difficulties as a result of the team’s record-setting pretax losses of £92.5 million earlier this year, which may have an impact on the players’ salary, according to sources close to UK’s The Telegraph

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.