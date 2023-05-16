 NDDC Saga: Onochie Has Only Three Aides, Says Onuesoke

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Chairman, DAS Energy Services Limited, in Warri, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has risen in defence of the Chairperson of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Laureta Onochie insisting she has only three aides.

Onuesoke, who was reacting yesterday to a Federal High Court, Warri judgment in which 18 aides of the chairperson of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) were sacked wondered how the court came about the figure.

Besides sacking the 18 aides, the court equally barred Onochie from interfering with the functions of the commission’s Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku.

The declaration was made in a suit by Dr. Mike Oberabor, for himself and on behalf of the Oberabor Oreme-Egbede families of the Olomoro community of Isoko South Local Government, Delta State.

Reacting to the judgment, Onuesoke who described Onochie as NNDC Chairperson who means well for the Commission, argued that there was no time Onochie appointed 18 aides, adding that to the best of his knowledge and evidence available to him Onochie appointed only three aides.

While referring to a publication titled, “‘Concoction of lies’ — NDDC debunks claims of proposed 18 Special Assistants against Lauretta Onochie” published in a national newspaper of January 15, 2023, Onuesoke wondered how come the numbers of aides increased to 18.

Quoting the statement in the publication, Onuesoke maintained that the Commission debunked claims “its Chairperson, Lauretta Onochie proposed to have 18 Special Assistants which is brewing a crisis in the commission.

“The NDDC noted that rather than approve of such an increase in personal staff, the Chairperson, Lauretta Onochie insisted on a drastic reduction in the number of aides attached to Board members”, he said.

According to Onuesoke, a statement signed by Ibitoye Abosede, Director, Corporate Affairs, said, “this falsehood is being perpetrated is an indication of a ploy to misinform the public in a bid to distract the Board,

“The truth is that the Chairman insisted on a drastic reduction in the number of aides attached to Board members.

“That this falsehood is being perpetrated is an indication of a ploy to misinform the public in a bid to distract the Board.

“We assure our stakeholders and members of the public that the NDDC Governing Board will neither be distracted nor divided in its resolve to do things differently and make a difference in the Niger Delta”, he quoted the NDDC statement.

Onuesoke said that while he was not disputing the judgment of the honourable court, he felt something was amiss somewhere that was beyond what the eyes can see.



