N’Assembly Leadership: Zoning Template Unsettles APC

The relative peace in the ruling All Progressives Congress may give way for rancour and acrimony following the zoning formula for 10th National Assembly leadership released last week by the party. Adedayo Akinwale reports

It is no longer news that things are no longer at ease in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) following the backlash that trailed the zoning formula for the leadership positions of the 10th Assembly released last Monday by the party.

With the look of things, the relative peace and tranquility being enjoyed in the party is about to give way for rancour and acrimony as lawmakers-elect on the platform of the party have threatened to revolt if the controversial zoning template was not reviewed by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

The leadership of the party had officially confirmed the endorsement of a former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godwill Akpabio, (from Akwa Ibom State in South-south) for Senate President, and Tajudeen Abbas (from Kaduna State in North-west) for Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The aggrieved lawmakers have described the controversial zoning template as unconstitutional and undemocratic. They are of the view that the party could have zoned to the region rather than micro zoning to individuals.

Recall that some aspirants for the office of Speaker of the House of Representatives and several members-elect were the first to bell the cat during their meeting with the NWC led by the Chairman, Abdulahi Adamu last Wednesday.

They threatened the leadership of the and other party stakeholders to prepare for a repeat of the 2015 scenario should the party allow the released zoning formula to stand. Senators and House of Representatives members had in 2015 defied the ruling party’s choices and elected their own independent candidates for principal positions in the two chambers of the National Assembly.

The contestants for House of Representatives Speaker and members-elect at the meeting were led by the Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Idris Wase.

The aspirants at the meeting include Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, Hon. Muktar Betara, Hon. Ahmed Jaha, Hon. Femi Bamishile, Hon. Abubakar Nakraba, Hon. Mariam Onuaha, Hon. Sani Jaji, Hon. Sada Soli and Hon. Mariam Onuoha.

Similarly, last Thursday, the quartet of the former Governor of Zamfara state, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, Senator Osita Izunaso and Senator Sani Musa submitted a protest letter during a meeting with Adamu and other members of the NWC where they expressed disappointment over the zoning template released by the party.

They warned that the opposition parties might have their way if the zoning formula released by the party was not reviewed.

Yari said the North would take a decision if the zoning agreement was not reviewed; while Musa said the injustice inherent in the zoning plan must be corrected, whereas Kalu vowed that they would challenge the proposed zoning.

Piqued by the threats and the resentment that trailed the zoning template, Adamu pleaded with the aggrieved senators to hold the fire, saying the APC leadership would revisit the zoning formula. He admitted that the lawmakers were not adequately consulted.

Nevertheless, although the ruling party may have its way in the Senate, the House of Representatives appears uncertain as the ruling party does not have a majority to pull through.

Interestingly, opposition parties, comprising the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Labour Party (LP) and others have the majority in the House with 180, while APC has 178. Two seats are pending – one in Akwa Ibom and another in Ondo states.

Even though the party might have favoured Abbas as the Speaker of the next House, Muktar Betara, who is representing Biu/Bayo/Shani federal constituency of Borno State, is the man to beat for the position if his popularity among his colleagues is anything to go by.

The Borno lawmaker who expressed shock over the choice of the party for the position of Speaker has told whoever cares to listen that he has no plan of stepping down.

During the meeting with APC NWC last Wednesday, Betara said there was no time two presiding positions were zoned to the same area.

His words: “We have been in this Assembly, there is no time, two presiding officers are zoned to one area. It has never happened. And in our discussion here, on our inauguration day, it’s what happened in the Senate that will determine what is going to happen in the House. So, we need to sit down and look at it. We might produce the Senate President from a different zone. It happened in 2015. So as a party, we are pleading, we need to sit again with all of us and do more consultations.”

In what appears to be a follow up meeting, a coalition of Speakership aspirants called G7 has assured that the group will determine who emerges the next Speaker of the House.

Betara reiterated his opposition to the move to impose a Speaker on the House, saying they would agree on a consensus candidate from the G7.

He said: “For us, we formed this group because we are opposed to the zoning arrangement of the party. We are not fighting and we would not fight. We are in support of a consensus candidate. We can pick the candidate from among ourselves but if we all sit down and decide on it. I assure all of you it is only one person that God would choose to be Speaker. I assure you we are not going to have any issue. We are going to agree to support one of us as Speaker.”

Similarly, Gagdi warned against a rubber-stamp Assembly that would take directive from forces outside the hallowed chamber of the National Assembly.

According to him, “we are determined to protect democracy. The House of Representatives is the House of the Nigerian people. By the time we are working, no leadership of the party would be there. Only we and we would be doing the serious business of lawmaking.”

Recently, some members-elect of the House of Representatives on the platforms of PDP, LP, NNPP and the APC, converged on Abuja, where they resolved not to respect the APC’s decision on zoning but support Betara.

They also argued that the emergence of Kashim Shettima as vice president-elect from the North East does not stop Betara, who is the chairman, House Committee on Appropriations, from becoming the next Speaker given his track record, experience and performance as a fourth time member of the House.

Betara was first elected in 2007. As Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations, he has demonstrated zeal, prudence and proficiency as an administrator and manager of human and material resources in the budgeting process contributing in no small measure to proper scrutiny and timely passage of budgets.

Betara has exceeded expectations in his constituency in terms of constituency projects execution, empowerment and effective representation. He has been able to influence notable projects to help ameliorate the suffering of his people.

The projects included; Construction of five mini Stadia with Artificial Synthetic Grass in Biu, Bayo, Shani and Kwaya- Kusar Local government areas of Borno State; Construction of a cancer treatment center in UMTH Maiduguri; Construction of over 80km of township Roads in Biu, Bayo, Kwaya- Kusar and Shani LGAs; Renovation and Construction of Morden Police stations in Biu and Kwaya local governments and Construction of Modern Living Quarters for DSS and other paramilitary personnel in Biu and Kwaya Kusar Local governments, among others.

A member-elect for Obudu/Obanliku/Bekwara federal constituency of Cross River State, Peter Akpanke of the PDP, who spoke on behalf of his South South colleagues after the meeting said the zoning formula of the ruling party was not binding on them.

He said, “All of us are not members of the APC, so whatever they decide cannot be binding on us. That is their party’s decision.

If they can convince their members, that is good for them. But they don’t have the numbers, we the minority members are more. They need us to be able to produce a Speaker. By the way, will all members of the APC even support the party’s decision?”

While the ruling party may need to review the zoning template, the leadership of the party has to wait for the President-elect who is out of the country to determine the way forward. Anything short of review will see the incoming administration starting on a wrong footing, which must definitely be avoided.