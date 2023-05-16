IMC Lists June 3 as Kickoff Date for NPFL Super 6

A revised calendar of activities for the 2022/23 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Super 6 has been released by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) with a kick off date of June 3and final day of Sunday, June 11.

IMC’s Head of Operations, Davidson Owumi, explained that the revision of the schedule was agreed with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to accommodate the league and the Federation Cup.

“With Federation Cup Round of 16 and quarter final fixtures slated for 24 and 28 of May, we reasoned that the Super 6 can no longer hold from the earlier date as some of the teams that might qualify for the playoffs are also possibly going to be in the Federation Cup”, explained Owumi.

He stated further that following a meeting with the NFF, a new schedule was arrived at and this will see the finals of the Federation Cup continuing after the Super 6 on June 11.

In the calendar of events, teams are expected to arrive on June 1while Match Officials will arrive Lagos on June 2with the first games holding on June 3.

There will be three games on each Match-day with free days in between each Match-day.

The IMC approved format will declare as Champions, the team with the highest points at the completion of the matches.

With each of the six teams playing each other, there will be a total of 15 games on five Match-days.

The regular season of the NPFL which was abridged into two groups will be concluded on May 21with the three top teams in each group qualifying for the playoffs.