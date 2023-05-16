Igbinedion University Set to Launch Distance Learning Programme

Dike Onwuamaeze



The Vice Chancellor of Igbinedion University, Okada (IUO), Professor Lawrence Ikechukwu Ezemonye, has stated that the institution would soon commence an open and distance learning programme.

Ezemonye, said the programme would cater for the needs of those who are unable to undertake full-time mode of study in the university.

He disclosed this recently, as part of the IUO’s future expansion plans during the 24th Founder’s Day Lecture that marked the 24th anniversary of the IUO. The IUO holds the pedigree as the first licensed private university in Nigeria.

The lecture, whose theme was “Advancing Higher Education Legacy Through Partnership: Private Sector Engagement,” was delivered by the South Africa High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Thamsanga Dennis Mseleku.

Guests at the event included a former Governor of Edo State, Dr. Lucky Igbinedion, who is also the deputy chancellor of IUO. Lucky held forth for the Founder and Honourable Chancellor of IUO, Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, who is also the Esama of Benin Kingdom.

Ezemonye said: “Efforts are at advanced stage towards commencing the Open and Distance Learning Programme to cater for all those who are unable to undertake full-time mode of study, supported by robust IT Infrastructure.”

The vice chancellor, who is a professor of Ecotoxicology and Environmental Forensics, also disclosed that the IUO Oil Plantation factory is nearing completion and would be commissioned soon.

“When fully operational, the plant will serve as hub for supply of palm oil and palm kernel in this part of the country while creating employment opportunities to the teaming youth. Ultimately, the oil plantation will serve as laboratory for students of B.Eng Agricultural Engineering soon to be floated,” he added.

Ezemonye, also used the event to capture some of the many achievements of the university, which included its high educational quality and the exploits of IUO’s Blue-sky graduates in their various fields of endavour across the globe.

He said: “At 24, it is significant to note that the brilliant exploits of our Blue-sky graduates in their various fields of endevour across the globe evidences the quality of our products. This is predicted on IOU’s commitment to continually seek ways to advance knowledge and educate our students to make a difference in our society and in our world.”

He added: “The IOU’s educational quality reflected in the fact that all our 34 undergraduate academic programmes are duly accredited by the National University Commission (NUC) and other relevant professional bodies.

“Similarly, all the 51 postgraduate programmes are fully approved by the commission.

“Furthermore, our College of Pharmacy has just been accredited by the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria as an internship training centre.

“It is noteworthy that registration as a pharmacist is granted to a person only after the successful completion of the one-year internship training programme.

“This is a huge recognition for the standard of IOU’s pharmacy programme.