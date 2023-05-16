Heineken’s “Cheers to All Fans” UCL Campaign Set for Big Splash in Warri, Abuja 





*Aba, Benin ready for mega viewing experience

After the exciting moments in Owerri, Heineken’s “Cheers to All Fans” campaign is going full throttle as it will be making a big splash in the vibrant cities of Abuja and Warri.

The hustling city of Aba and the ancient Benin City are also lined up for Mega Viewing Experiences as the UEFA Champions League enters its most crucial stage from where finalists will emerge tonight and tomorrow.

Football enthusiasts in these cities and beyond can look forward to exciting moments and unforgettable experiences as Heineken brings the magic of Europe’s premier club competition to life.

Still in the race for a place in the final are football powerhouses Inter Milan, AC Milan, Manchester City, and defending champions Real Madrid who are all fired up after the results from their first-leg games.

Fans in Warri can join in the excitement tonight at De Clouds Sports Lounge at Osubi Close, near the airport. Same evening, Oris Lounge, Aba and Rehab Lounge Benin will also be pumped up for the Milan derby at San Siro.

In Abuja, Pappie’s Meatro in Jabi will be the centre of attention on Wednesday to enjoy the titanic clash billed for the Etihad Stadium between Man City and Real Madrid.

Heineken’s extended “Cheers to All Fans” campaign has been a standout attraction of this season’s Champions League, redefining fan engagement by promoting inclusivity and breaking free from female stereotypes.

On these special nights of football, Heineken promises an unparalleled viewing experience that captures the essence of the beautiful game.

Fans and loyal consumers alike can expect a lively atmosphere filled with banter, premium beer, and top-notch music from star artists.

Additionally, there will be quiz competitions, entertaining jokes, and ample opportunities for all to win fantastic prizes.

Portfolio Manager – Premium Lager at Heineken, Sampson Oloche, expressed his excitement for the campaign’s expansion to Abuja, Warri, Aba and Benin City.

“We are committed to taking our campaigns to as many cities as possible, we know the people in Abuja, Benin, Aba and even Warri all like football and as well Heineken, so we are happy to be in these places. If there is one thing I can promise, it is an unforgettable night for the fans and our consumers” he stated.