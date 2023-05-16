Grooming Endowment Trust Opens Application for N12.5m MSMEs Grant Programme

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Grooming Endowment Trust, a not-for-profit organization, has called for application for the second edition of its grant programme where 15 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) would have access to N12.5 million to expand their businesses.

This is coming after the firm successfully launched the maiden edition of the programme tagged GET Compass grant.

Through the provision of financial support and essential skills, the program aimed to assist beneficiaries in navigating the country’s business environment and achieving scalable growth.

Addressing questions on the programme in Lagos, recently, the Operations Manager, Grooming Endowment Trust, Mr. Michael Adoghe, stated that they are set to receive applications for the programme from May 15, 2023, adding that the call for applications would be on for two weeks.

He further stated that this year’s edition would provide consulting and advisory services to the selected 15 businesses in addition to the business workshop they will undergo.

He stated that the “Trusts’ commitment to empowering start-ups in Nigeria, bringing their ideas to life, aid in reducing the twin problem of youth unemployment and the rise in youth social-vices engagement has been key drivers of the initiative.

“MSMEs with innovative ideas, willing to scale up and expand their operations are therefore encouraged to apply on the Grooming Endowment Trust website.”