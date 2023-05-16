Fashola Emerges 42nd Continental Shelter Afrique’s Chairman

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN) representing Nigeria, has emerged the Chairman of Shelter Afrique (SHAF) Annual General Meeting (AGM) Bureau.

The minister emerged at the company’s’ 42nd AGM after an election held at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

A statement by the Director Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Blessing Lere-Adams, quoted Fashola as expressing humility yet with deep sense of responsibility while responding to the acceptance of his nomination as the new chairman of SHAF.

“The Nigerian government is transiting to another administration in 18 days time , we are embracing change but this is what SHAF needs to make progress.

“The change comes in different shapes, like changing board members, new ways of raising funds, having new directions. But the organisation needs to introduce new strategies to restructure SHAF, ”Fashola stated.

The outgoing Chairman of Shelter Afrique AGM Bureau & Zimbabwe’s Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities, Daniel Garwe, while making his remark said the housing sector in Africa still has a lot of work to excel. The housing sector needs help in wealth creation, and employment in Africa, “he stated.

He encouraged members to pay their subscriptions to help the company to survive in the face of Covid -19 pandemic in its aftermath while emphasising that Africa needed housing for its citizens.

The previous election of SHAF was held in Cameron in 2021. Subsequently, Rwanda will be chairing the next meeting in 2024. Nigeria is now the current host of the 2023 meeting, while Algeria will host the AGM in 2025.