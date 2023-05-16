CIBN Lagos Branch Gets New Chairman

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Lagos State Branch, has elected new executive members, with Mr. Adeyemo Adeoye emerging the new chairman.

The branch which emerged the overall best branch at the banking conference held in Abuja last year, saw Mr. Peter Ashade handing over to his successor having successfully served out his two terms.

Speaking at the Annual General Meeting of the branch, the newly elected chairman, Adeoye, acknowledged the need for an investment desk dedicated to Lagos State that would help investors get necessary information prior to their arrival.

He however, maintained that it is an opportunity to give his very best to the progress of the branch because it is the best in the institute for now having served in various capacities before now.

For the outgoing Chairman, Ashade, it is pertinent to mention that the branch recorded a reasonable surplus despite the challenges that were prevalent in 2022 even as a non-profit organisation.

“The Branch have sustained the standard of our fore bearers by constantly maintaining the branch’s first position as the Overall Best Branch for the year 2022 and also as the Best Branch in Membership Drive during the assessment of Branches at the Banking Conference held in Abuja in September 2022. Once again.”