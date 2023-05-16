Buhari, Senate President Celebrate Hilda Baci for Placing Nigeria on Global Spotlight





•Abutex Food, others congratulate chef for setting new Guinness World Record

Deji Elumoye, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Sunday Okobi in Lagos



President Muhammadu Buhari and President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, have shared in the joy of celebration as 27-year-old gourmet chef, Hilda Bassey Effiong, aka Hilda Baci, made history by breaking the world record of longest hours of cooking, finding her way into the Guinness Book of Records, and placing Nigeria on the global spotlight.

The president, in a statement issued yesterday, by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, lauded the young culinary expert for turning her talent and passion into a career, with a rippling effect on the economy as she runs a restaurant in Lagos, and trains other talents on entrepreneurship, and now leads the world in resilience, perseverance, and consistency in cooking.

Buhari noted the antecedents of the restaurateur, who dazzled at the Jollof Face-off Competition in 2021, preparing mouth-watering dishes that won the choice prize, and settled an age-long rivalry with Ghana on which African country should own the trademark for cooking better jollof- rice.

The president believed Hilda Baci’s drive and ambition have brought more interest and insight into the uniqueness of Nigerian food, as another cultural icon, with huge tourism benefits, hoping more young people will follow in her footsteps.

President Buhari thanked the sponsors of Hilda Baci Cook-a-thon, government officials, including Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, celebrities from the bubbling music and movie industry, and fans of the chef for all the support that brought glory to the country.

The President wished Hilda Baci more grace for a prosperous career.

Alsoi, Lawan, congratulated Baci, for breaking the world record in cooking marathon.

Lawan, in a statement by his media aide, Ola Awoniyi, said Baci’s feat was a reminder to the entire world that Nigerians are talented and are capable of excelling in any endeavour .

Lawan said, “I celebrate Hilda Baci for breaking Guinness World record in ‘longest cooking time. You have made us proud by again showing to the entire world that we have all it takes to excel in any task we set our hands on.”

The Senate President commended the Lagos State government for the tremendous support it gave Baci to showcase herself and Nigeria to the world.

In a related development, the Chief Executive Officer of Abutex Food Equipment, Abuchi Vincent Iloanya, has congratulated the trending Nigerian chef for setting a new Guinness World Record.

At exactly 08:32a.m. yesterday and standing on her feet for 88 hours and 32 minutes, the Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, cut global acclaim, by breaking the Guinness World Record for longest cooking time by an individual, a historic feat she began last Thursday, to surpass the previous record set by an Indian chef, Lata Tondon, set in 2019 of 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 secs.

Baci started her four-day cooking marathon challenge on May 11, at the Amore Gardens.

Abutex, in his congratulatory message made available to THISDAY yesterday, said: “Congratulations to you my paddy on your incredible success. I saw that you work so hard every day to achieve this accomplishment, and I am so thrilled you reached your goal Hilda.

“Your perseverance is an inspiration to everyone you meet, and you earned all the commendations and rewards coming your way.

“This is no doubt, an incredible milestone, and you deserve the spotlight to celebrate the moment. Cheers to you for a job well done the latest Guinness World Record holder.”

Meanwhile, her quest to make history has generated so much buzz among Nigerians who are still rallying support for her both on social media and at the venue of the cook-a-thon at Lekki, Lagos State.

Many dignitaries, including the president-elect, Bola Tinubu; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi; Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) had shown support for Baci’s quest and lauded her resilience and grit.

On Sunday, Sanwo-Olu visited the chef at the Amore Gardens in the Lekki area of the state, and cheered her up. Also, the lead pastor of Harvesters International Christian Centre Lagos, Bolaji Idowu; and Actor Charles Okocha, were among others who visited the chef.

Tiwa Savage, Spyro, Charles Okocha, Dremo, IK Osakioduwa, Eni Adeoluwa, Timini Egbuson, Liquorose, and Skiibii were also among the plethora of celebrities, who have thronged the venue to encourage the now global phenomenon and world record holder.