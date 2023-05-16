Adesanya Charges Firms on Effective Customer Service in Africa

Project Director, Africa Brand Awards, Mr. Abidemi Adesanya has called on African leaders and top organisations on the continent to see customer service as the tool for business growth and scale.

He stated this during a media chat with The Industry for the forthcoming 2023 Africa Brand Awards scheduled to hold this month in Lagos. The theme for this year’s event is ‘Customer Service in Africa: The Strategic Role of Business Leaders.’

According to Adesanya, “Effective customer service cannot be overemphasised because its importance to the success of any organisation is very pivotal. Any organisation without adequate customer service infrastructure is already planned to fail.”

According to him, because of the critical importance of customer service for organisational growth they have to dedicate this year’s event to topic and speaker who would be doing justice to the issue at the award dinner.

He revealed that Empire Media Group, Cameroun, Market Trends International, Accelerated Marketing, Heterogeneous Reach, and NOIPolls are among the winners of this year’s coveted awards.

Other winners include Goodgate Finance, Linkpoint Resources, Stephanie John, Aviance Homes Limited winning in different categories of the Africa Brand Awards.

“All the 2023 winners submitted their entries for the different categories and rigorous reviews were done by the panel of jury before winners were announced,” he said.

He, however, encouraged those organisations that did not win this year to try for the 2024 edition.

“We encourage other companies who submitted their entries but couldn’t win the award to try again next year and improve on their companies market relevance and strategic planning and business approach,” he said.

Past winners of the award include: Global Media Alliance, Ghana, Gotham Properties, Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc, CAP Plc, NNPC Pension Fund, Creditwise, Mantra Protection, Smathealth HMO, Proficient Capital, GDM Group, Clearline International, Nigerian International Securities Limited, First Katalyst Marketing to mention but few.