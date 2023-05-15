Sports Ministry Begins Dismantling of Dilapidated Masts at Sportscity 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

After the crashing to the ground of one of the floodlight masts inside the National Stadium in Lagos, the Federal Ministry of Youth & Sports Development (FMY&SD) at the weekend began the dismantling of the rest three masts to avoid casualty at the arena.

One of the floodlight mast inside the facility built in 1972 to host the 1973 All Africa Games crashed to the ground during a heavy rain storm in Lagos on April 19. Athletes and workers of the facility were saved the agony of becoming victim to the crashed mast because it was happened at night.

After taking a tour of the stadium, Sports Minister, Chief Sunday Dare, ordered the closure of the facilities to outsiders to avoid casualties that may happen from the crashing of another of the dilapidated masts.

The ministry’s facility officials attributed the unfortunate incident to the decay and abandonment of the stadium for close to 19 years.

Although the exact cost of the damage is yet to be determined, the ministry directed at the weekend that the three other floodlight masts be pulled down to avert similar collapse or tragedy at the Lagos Sportscity.

The Sports Minister had after inspecting the crashed mast admitted that wether elements and several years of lack of maintenance had done enough damage to the edifice.

“Thank God, there was no casualty. I also inspected the three other light masts, and the effects of age and weather elements were visible… clearly, they are also suspect after 51 years,” recalled the minister.

The minister’s Adopt-Initiative at the Ministry led to the support given by billionaire sports betting magnate, Chief Kessington Adebutu, to kick-start the rehabilitations of the stadium abandoned for close to two decades.

The repairs covered three areas notably the pitch, tartan tracks and the digital scoreboard. Several troubled areas are still awaiting attention to put the stadium back to shape.

Already, the concession process of the national stadium to the private sector is being fast tracked with the guidance of the ICRC.

In a document released this week, Nigerians are able to glean the efforts of the Ministry of Youth and Sports in fixing the Lagos, Abuja, and Ibadan Stadiums.

For Lagos, about 12 areas are functional, including the swimming pool, sports hall, where various events could be held, tennis courts, legacy training pitch, among others.