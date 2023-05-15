Politicians Cautioned to Stop Heating up the Polity

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Renowned technocrat and community leader Obi Patrick Onyeobi, has cautioned politicians against fueling crisis in Asaba, the Delta State capital, and neighboring communities because of political difference.

Specifically, Onyeobi, who is the Iyase (traditional prime minister) of Asaba, appealed to sons and daughters of the area not to heat up Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, which includes Asaba, in the name of politics.

He warned that development will always elude an area where there is no peace, unity and love among the inhabitants of such area.

He admonished the people to always resist the temptation of supporting evil just because of what they stand or hope to benefit as such would only become “the fertilizer that will nurture their future trouble.”

Speaking with newsmen in Asaba yesterday, Onyeobi expressed concern about the alleged bad blood between two illustrious sons of Aniocha/Oshimili who contested the recent national assembly election won by Ngozi Lawrence Okolie of the Labour Party with the House Minority Leader, Hon Ndudi Elumelu of the PDP as the closest rival.

The former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Head of Service (HOS) in the defunct Bendel State (now Edo/Delta States), said that his ears were filled with different reports about the constituency election, despite the widely held belief among the constituents that it was the best election ever held in the constituency, some people were said to be uncomfortable with the outcome.

He described the four local government areas that make up the constituency as one united entity that has existed together without much feud and wondered why politics should be allowed to cause division among them.

He said although he had no quarrel with the idea of politicians going to court or heading for election tribunal to seek redress over perceived injustice or manipulation in an election, he frowned deeply at such action if it was “not worth the whole trouble.”

Onyeobi said: “Hon Ndudi Elumelu is my son as Hon. Ngozi Okolie is. I will only, as their father, advise them to sheathe their swords over whatever action either of them is taking against each other. But some persons under the guise of being loyal and supportive will like to be fanning the embers of disunity, pushing for no other reason than what they stand to benefit, forgetting that the evil one perpetrates is the fertilizer that will nurture their future trouble.

“I have known Hon.Ndudi Elumelu to be level-headed, gentle, respectful and full of understanding like Hon. Ngozi Lawrence Okolie too. Both of them share almost the same qualities.

“My candid advice to Hon. Ndudi Elumelu is to sheathe his sword. I cannot advise him to continue in his legal action against Hon. Ngozi Okolie, and his Labour Party, or Ngozi Okolie to start drawing a battle line between Ndudi Elumelu and himself or his party, PDP.

“What we need in Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Delta North Senatorial District, Delta State and Nigeria as a whole, is peace that creates an enabling environment for our democracy to thrive and meaningful development to be achieved.”

The elder statesman opined that the fact that Labour Party was made the safe seat by the electorate, according to the result announced by INEC, does not mean Ndudi Elumelu has not been working, or the PDP he belongs to is not working in the state. “Under the aegis of PDP, he represents the area as a federal house of assembly representative, where he had sponsored many life-changing bills,” he noted.

Onyeobi described politics as a dance step that could change at any moment, saying that because it changed in your favour today does not spelt out everlasting stay in position, nor does losing out at a point mean total silencing politically as there is always a tomorrow.

However, Onyeobi called on all elected candidates in the state to distinguish themselves in their various elected and appointed positions by putting ethnic consideration, clannish and selfish interest aside, but to see themselves as people elected and appointed to serve the masses and not themselves.

Meanwhile, Okolie has said that his confidence derived from God and the immense support of the majority of his constituents, which they demonstrated at the polls on 25th February, saying he remained focused on good representation of his people in the House of Representatives.

He said that it makes no sense to insinuate that he could have manipulated the election to be declared the winner by INEC, saying he could not have done such because he was not a moneybag that could use money to rig an election.

He admitted that he is a beneficiary of the massive support of the people for the Labour Party vis-a-vis the overwhelming love for the party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, demonstrated by the voters.

“I neither own a bank nor have a relation that has one. And, as you and l know, to rig in an election goes essentially with money because you have to pay those to perpetrate the rigging.

“I went to the polls with a mindset to either win or lose, but believing more in God, my party (Labour Party) and my leader, Mr. Peter Obi, who enjoys massive support especially in my constituency and the love the good people of Nigeria have for him and, unfortunately for my opponents, the table was turned against him. At no time did I see the election as a do or die affair as some people appear to be taking it now.

“With God being on my side, l won the election, rated and was highly hailed and acknowledged to be the cleanest and fairest election ever held in the history of our constituency. To God be the glory, I emerged as the winner, and was congratulated by my fellow candidates we all contested, except Ndudi Elumelu, a third timer in the House of Representatives.

“Because he felt bad over his inability to win in that election, he and his supporters started thinking of ways to derail the democratic process in the area, being prompted, propped, gingered and deceived by the so-called supporters to start heading to the tribunal to upturn justice, to rob me of the victory declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission. How can somebody who lost with over 20,000 votes boldly approach the court?

“The people know the riggers and manipulators of elections, they know the desperados too. The people also know those that have been carrying money around to houses and offices of those involved in the post-election processes. I believe in the integrity of the Tribunal Judges and the will of the Almighty.”