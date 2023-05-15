Buhari Inaugurates Six TETFUND Projects Across Ekiti Varsities

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

President Muhammadu Buhari at the weekend inaugurated six projects sponsored by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) across three universities in Ekiti State.

The president inaugurated a N318 million vocational education workshop at the Bamidele Olumilua University of Education Science and Technology Ikere-Ekiti (BOUESTI); faculty of Social Sciences twin lecture theatre and medical ward for the University Health Centre in Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, worth N306 million and the N369 million construction and furnishings of lecture theatre block”A” for Faculty of Science at the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) totalling N995.6 million.



Represented by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, the president commended the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, and his team for their efforts in effectively discharging the mandate of the Fund for the continuous development of public tertiary education in the country.

He explained that the administration was committed to providing the enabling infrastructures and facilities for institutions to be globally competitive, adding that education remain one of the critical indices for socio-economic development in any country.



According to him, the federal government through TETfund had expended over N600 million on 155 lecturers from BUOSTI in both local and foreign institutions for masters and Ph.D programmes, commending the vice chancellor, Professor Victor Adeoluwa for the developmental strides in the state-owned university.

He said, “Education as we all know, plays a critical role in the socio-economic development of nations, and therefore, the commissioning of these projects will today at the university would in no small measure further enhance teaching and learning and improvement of academic standards.



“I wish to reiterate that education forms an integral part of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s agenda, hence the federal government would continue to provide necessary support towards making our educational institutions globally competitive for economic and technological development of the country.



“It is on record that through the support of the federal government, TETFund has performed exceptionally in the provision of physical infrastructure, support for academic staff training and development, book publication, ICT, Research and Development amongst others in public tertiary educational institutions across the country.”



Speaking, Echono said, “our gathering here today points to one thing – efficient management, prudence and success in the execution and delivery of projects funded from public funds allocated by the federal government through TETFund for the provision of requisite infrastructure to aid teaching, learning and research, in line with mandate that sets up the Fund.”



He added, ” TETFund as an interventionist agency that is established by the Act of Parliament, has ensured equity in the allocation of funds to the three tiers of its beneficiaries in line with the enabling laws governing the activities of the agency.

“As we commission these projects, let me implore management of the institutions to sure proper usage and maintenance of the buildings, to serve generations coming behind to acquire learning in the institutions.”

The VC of BOUESTI, Prof. Olufemi Adeoluwa, while commending the federal government through TETfund for support to tertiary institutions in the country, said the university would take advantage of the new project to advance vocational training among staff and students.

“No doubt, the provision of this facility will further enhance higher quality of delivery and equip our staff and students with the acquisition of relevant skills and knowledge that will give them competitive edge above their peers.

“I wish to quickly place on record that the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) since its inception has placed all Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria on higher pedestal in terms of physical infrastructure, provision of standard learning facilities, conference attendance sponsorship, Academic Staff Training and Development, Library Development, ICT Intervention,” he added.