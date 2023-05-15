Alabi: Kwara South Senatorial Lacks Clear-cut Leadership

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Deputy Governor, Mr. Kayode Alabi, has expressed deep concern over lack of clear-cut leadership that would provide directions for economic prosperity and political emancipation of the people of the Kwara South senatorial district of the state.

Speaking at Oko town in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state on the sideline of the Kwara South Leaders Retreat, Alabi said:“To achieve our goals of creating prosperous Kwara South, we need a leader that would be providing directions. Nothing meaningful can be achieved without a clear-cut leader as a group of people.

“Everybody is claiming to be a leader in Kwara South, and it can never work like that. We need to choose a leader that will be speaking for us.”

The deputy governor: “We can only achieved our desires when we work and come together as one strong voice.

“Nobody will fight for us, we have to do it by ourselves. It’s normal to have political differences but passion for development must bring us together.

“We must reason beyond personal interest, the people that often have the privilege to talk to the people in authority must be seen championing our collective interest of development, not sycophancy and selfish agenda.

“The problem we have in Nigeria is that sycophancy is too much around the people in positions of authority. The biggest thriving business in Nigeria after Oil and Gas is sycophancy.”

Earlier in his opening remarks, the convener of the retreat, Dr. Thomas Adewumi, stated that the initiative was to change the narrative of development in Kwara South senatorial district positively.

He said: “No nation can go beyond the potential of her leader. The lawmakers representing us must be ready to collaborate with the state and federal governments to bring real development to Kwara South.

“There is no better time to do this than this period of Governor AbdulRazaq AbdulRazaq and Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president of Nigeria.”

Adewumi added: “It is time to challenge those representing us to be more proactive and work along with constituents on initiatives and projects that will transform the economic fortune of Kwara South.

“It’s a pity that the senator and the other two National Assembly members representing us are not here, but, those close to them must tell them that, it’s no longer business as usual.

“Our public office holders must be reminded that they have accepted the offer to lead, and it comes with responsibilities, and as elected officials, they are to serve with people, not rule.

“We now have a team that will be assessing their performance periodically.

“I’m very disappointed with their absence, this is about people, they should be ready to take leadership, or resign if they are not ready for the development and unity of Kwara South.

“Our royal fathers must also be ready to tell us the truth when we are not doing it right. This is the best way to bring development.”