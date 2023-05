25 Winners from LGAs Begin Delta Headmasters’ Cup Zonal  Playoffs 

The Zonal elimination of the Zenith Bank sponsored Delta State Headmasters’ Cup Football Competition starts today in various centres across the state.

Winners of the preliminaries from all the 25 Local Government Areas in the state are expected to be on parade from today.

The young lads will be vying for honours to book a place in the quarterfinal stage of the competition scheduled to end on Friday May 19in Asaba.

In some of the preliminary results, Ozoma-Ukwu Primary School defeated Isselegu Primary School 4-2 to emerge representatives of Ndokwa East Local Government Area while in Ughelli North Local Government Area, Iwreko Primary School was 3-0 better than Destiny Primary School just as Okpolo Primary School, Enweh, was ruthless by whipping Emo -Ode Primary School, Irri, 6-0 to emerge victorious in Isoko South,

In Burutu Local Government Area, Ekpebiwe Primary School, Ogulagha, fought hard to pip Egobiri Primary School , Egodor 4- 3 to book a place in the zonal playoffs.

Other qualifiers are Ukwuani- Esume-Uku P/S, Obiaruku, Uvwie- Oghorume P/S, Effurun, Warri North – Ojomba P/S , Koko, Warri South – Ogedegbe P/S, Warri and Warri South West -Ewein P/S, Ogbe-Ijoh.

Sponsors of the competition, Zenith Bank Plc, has expressed optimism about the prospects of the young lads getting better to be future stars in the nearest future.

The Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said: “Our target is to catch them young for our national teams in tender age. There are many talents in Delta State and we expect them to blossom in years to come.”

Commissioner for Primary School, Chief Sunday Onoriode, also noted that he was impressed with the turn out of the 2023 edition of the competition.

“The kids have been doing great with the quality displayed so far and we also have improved responses from schools this time,” Onoriode said.

Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba, will host the final of the competition on Friday May 19.