Tokunbo Wahab’s Matchless Exploits in Lagos Education at 51

Politics is a place where people can generally make a difference. Even though the occupation is widely laughed at these days, it remains a fact that it is one of the most critical professions in the world—being a politician. Thankfully, despite the blemishes on the fabric of the profession, there are a few people who are good examples of what positive difference politicians can make. One such person is Tokunbo Wahab, the Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Education. He is about to clock 51 and there are already dossiers of testimonies about his doings compiled for him.

Wahab is the typical Nigerian based on background. Like everybody else, he had a dream to change the world from an early age. However, he also understood how much of a price he would have to pay to make that dream come true. Thus, he struggled and struggled, pulling himself along the broken paths of success until he arrived at the threshold of acclaim based on good works. Crossing that threshold has come at no price at all owing to his diligence and dedication. It is no wonder his birthdays have always been such happy sights.

It was a big deal on May 17, 2022, when it was announced on social media that Wahab clocked 50. Deluge after deluge of accolades was sent to him from people from all walks of life. Even the actual celebration that took place at his Banana Island home in Lagos was a blast, culminating in the halos of Governor Sanwo-Olu, King Sunny Ade, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey, and many others congregating in one place. One wonders how it is going to be this year.

For Wahab, clocking 51 in a matter of days will bring him much recognition. In many ways, he is what a public officer is, a dedicated and diligent person braving the difficulties of public life for the common people.