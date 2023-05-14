  • Sunday, 14th May, 2023

Saint Obi, Veteran Nollywood Actor, Passes on

Nigeria | 13 mins ago

Yinka Olatunbosun 

After days of speculations on the whereabouts of veteran actor, Saint Obi, it has now been confirmed by various sources that the actor is dead.

The actor reportedly died last Sunday at the home of one of his siblings. It is said that disagreement among his siblings affected the news being made public officially.

Various sources from Nollywood have, however, confirmed that both AGN and AMP are on top of the matter to get more information to brief the public.

 Saint Obi was very popular in the 90s and early 2000s as he featured in over 100 movies. The Nigerian Actor was popular for his role in action movies as well as the lover boy role he played in movies.

As at the time of filing this report, there was no official statement on where and cause of the actor’s death.

The Actors Guild of Nigeria is yet to make a statement as the family reportedly have a little disagreement hence the delay to make a formal announcement.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.